NBA scores, highlights updates: Warriors renew rivalry with Spurs; Nuggets beat Celtics in Isaiah Thomas' return to Boston

As a new week begins, we are now less than a month away from the start of the NBA playoffs. That means every game will start taking on more importance, and we've got nine of those games lined up on Monday night.

Starting things off, the Cavaliers upset the visiting Pistons, who were playing without Blake Griffin, the Jazz cruised past the Wizards for their fourth straight win, and the Nuggets took down the Celtics in Isaiah Thomas' return to Boston. Plus, the Raptors crushed the Knicks by 36 points.

Later on, the Warriors renew their rivalry with the Spurs, the Heat and Thunder meet in Oklahoma City and the Pelicans and Mavericks square off in a game that has big tanking implications.

To close out the night, we'll get another tanking bowl between the Bulls and Suns, as well as an interesting matchup between the Pacers and Trail Blazers, who just got good news about CJ McCollum's knee injury.

NBA schedule for Monday, March 18

Curry hits from way downtown

It's been a while since we've seen Steph Curry hit a really deep buzzer beater, but he obliged us on Monday night. With the clock winding down at the end of the first quarter, he launched from the opposite 3-point line and banked it in.

Dirk makes history

Dirk Nowitzki reached another milestone in his incredible career on Monday night. With a fadeaway jumper early in the first quarter, the big German moved into sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain.

DJJ activates Airplane Mode

Derrick Jones Jr. activated Airplane Mode once again on Monday night against the Thunder. Cutting down the lane, he took the pass from Goran Dragic and soared for a huge slam.

Celtics play tribute video for I.T.

There was some drama last season about when or if the Celtics would play a tribute video for Isaiah Thomas. They didn't end up playing it, but on Monday night he was back in Boston with the Nuggets, and he finally got his well deserved tribute.

Boston showed IT love with this tribute video 👏👏👏

Zizic rocks the rim

Ante Zizic showed off his strength against the Pistons by throwing down an emphatic slam over Thon Maker in transition.

Griffin sitting out vs. Cavaliers

The Pistons are in the middle of a playoff race in the Eastern Conference, but they feel so confident in their ability to beat the Cavaliers, that they've decided to rest Blake Griffin in this game. The forward has been incredible this season, but there have been some signs lately that he's in need of a break. Over the last 10 games, his efficiency and productivity have dipped, which perhaps shouldn't be surprising given how much he's done for the Pistons this season. After a big win over the Raptors on Sunday, giving Griffin Monday night off against a weak Cavs team makes plenty of sense.