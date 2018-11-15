NBA scores, highlights, updates: Warriors visit Rockets in West Finals rematch; Carmelo's Houston tenure comes to an end

It's only a three-game NBA slate on Thursday night, but it'll be highlighted by one marquee matchup as the Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference Finals rematch. The Warriors take on the Rockets for the first time since defeating them in Game 7 last postseason, winning 101-92 after Houston had missed 27 consecutive 3-pointers, an NBA record.

Golden State will have Draymond Green back in the lineup, after he served a one-game suspension on Tuesday following his verbal altercation with Kevin Durant during Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Denver Nuggets will also host the Atlanta Hawks while the San Antonio Spurs look to snap their losing streak as they travel out West to take on the Clippers to close out the night.

Here's all you need to know about Thursday's NBA action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 15

All times Eastern

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Carmelo's tenure with Rockets is over

Carmelo Anthony's tenure with the Rockets is officially over. After just 10 games with Houston, the Rockets are moving on from the 10-time All-Star, the team announced on Thursday.