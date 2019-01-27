NBA scores, highlights: Warriors beat Celtics, extend winning streak to 10 games; McCollum gets first triple-double

Welcome back to another interesting Saturday night of hoops. There were only five games scheduled for this evening, but we got some really intriguing matchups.

First, the Spurs paid a visit to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, who are still without their star man, Anthony Davis, and the Silver and Black got the job done thanks largely in part to LaMarcus Aldridge.

Then, a few hours later, we got to the night's main event, and it didn't disappoint. Kevin Durant led the Warriors past Kyrie Iriving and the Celtics by just four points in a highly entertaining game.

Additionally, the Nuggets took care of the shorthanded Sixers thanks to a huge triple-double by Nikola Jokic.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 26

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 27

Durant leads Warriors past Irving's Celtics

The showdown between the Warriors and Celtics did not disappoint. After battling for all 48 minutes, the Warriors finally pulled out a narrow four-point victory to extend their winning streak to 10 games. Kevin Durant led the way, going for 33 points and nine rebounds, while Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 32 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

Jokic's strong game leads Nuggets to victory

Nikola Jokic was back in action for the Nuggets after serving his one-game suspension for leaving the bench during a scuffle in their game against the Jazz the other day. And apparently Jokic was excited to be playing again. He put up another huge game, finishing with 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Nikola Jokic (32 PTS, 18 REB, 10 AST) records his 23rd career triple-double in the @nuggets home victory! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wPQXlzOefV — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2019

McCollum gets first career triple-double

With Damian Lillard out with a knee injury, CJ McCollum stepped up for the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. One half of the Blazers' dynamite backcourt, McCollum finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to record his first career triple-double. This was the fifth win in six games for the Blazers, who have played quite well in the last month or so.

It's a bit cold outside, so CJ's weaving a scarf pic.twitter.com/73DJLbrQ8a — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 27, 2019

Curry heats up from 3

Steph Curry missed his first few shots against the Celtics, but he caught fire in the second quarter, draining five straight 3-pointers in to start the frame. He finished the second quarter with 17 points.

Steph's 1Q - 0 PTS

Steph's 2Q - 17 PTS, 5 3PM#DubNation pic.twitter.com/2VNcCBI6xX — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2019

Conley helps Grizzlies snap losing streak

The Grizzlies finally got back in the winning column on Saturday night, taking down the Victor Oladipo-less Pacers in Memphis. Mike Conley -- Who else? -- led the way with 22 points and 11 assists. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Grizzlies, who have won just two of their last 16 contests.

Harris gets crafty on the break

Gary Harris showed off his skills on the fastbreak early on against the Sixers. After picking off a pass, he took off the other way, but the Sixers had some defenders back. No worry, as Harris went around his back and slammed it home.

Cousins and Irving toss matching bounce passes

DeMarcus Cousins is back in action for the Warriors, and he's already making some highlight plays. Early on, he threw a nice bounce pass to Kevin Durant on the break. A few minutes later, Kyrie Irving matched him with his own smooth bounce pass through traffic on the pick-and-roll.

DeMarcus dime.



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Y1IyEUuuTA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 27, 2019

Caboclo rises for the rejection

Bruno Caboclo has finally made his way back to the NBA, and he's taking advantage of his opportunity with plays like this for the Grizzlies.

Aldridge dominates for the Spurs in win over Pelicans

LaMarcus Aldridge was without his running mate on Saturday night as DeMar DeRozan was out of the lineup but the big man carried the Spurs to a comfortable victory by scoring 28 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

.@aldridge_12 put up 28 PTS & 12 REB to lead the @spurs past the Pelicans in New Orleans! 💪#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/mJ20sh4scZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2019

Turner swats it off the backboard then rocks the rim

Myles Turner is a shot blocking machine, as he proved yet again during the Pacers' matchup with the Grizzlies. Check out this strong rejection off the backboard. Later on, he rocked the rim with an impressive slam.





Okafor gets off to strong start against Spurs

Jahlil Okafor has been taking advantage of his increased playing time in Anthony Davis' absence, and that didn't change against the Spurs. Okafor went for 15 points and nine rebounds in the first half alone.

Jahlil Okafor gets out to 11 PTS on 5-5 FGM in the 1st quarter on NBALP! #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/2HwTGY1cgO — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2019



