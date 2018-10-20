NBA scores, highlights: Warriors beat Jazz on last-second tip-in; Kawhi, Raptors send message to Celtics
Recapping the news, scores and highlights from Friday's NBA games
Now that every NBA team has a game under its belt, we can safely say that the 2018-19 season is underway. On Thursday night we got to see LeBron James in his Los Angeles Lakers debut, and on Friday we were treated to a marquee matchup of two of the Eastern Confernce's top contenders -- the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors -- followed by perhaps the best game of the young season between the Warriors and Jazz.
Here are the scores, news and highlights from Friday's NBA games.
NBA scores for Friday, Oct. 19
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 120, Orlando Magic 88 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 107, New York Knicks 105 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 131, Atlanta Hawks 117 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 113, Boston Celtics 101 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 149, Sacramento Kings 129 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 131, Cleveland Cavaliers 123 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 118, Indiana Pacers 101 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 124, Utah Jazz 123 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 108, Oklahoma City Thunder 92 (box score)
Jerebko revenge game
Of all the players on the Warriors to hit the game-winner, it was none other than Jonas Jerebko. Against his former team, Jerebko rebounded Kevin Durant's miss to give the Warriors a one-point win in the best game of the young season so far.
There were 33 lead changes in the game, with the Warriors led by Durant's 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Steph Curry added 31 points and eight assists.
Joe Ingles did the heavy lifting for the Jazz with 27 points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting.
Jazz set franchise record for 3-pointers
To say the Utah Jazz were hot in the first half would be a wild understatement. Utah made 10 3-pointers in the second quarter alone en route to 47 points, giving them 81 points -- that's right, 81 -- for the half.
They cooled off a bit in the second half, but just a bit. They ended up making a franchise-record 19 3-pointers in the tight loss to the Warriors.
Kawhi gets MVP chants
Oh man, the Raptors are going to be fun. In a marquee Eastern Conference matchup, the Raptors defeated the Celtics thanks to a brilliant performance from Kawhi Leonard, particularly in the second half. He finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds, and even drew MVP chants from the Toronto crowd. If Leonard keeps playing like this, the Raptors are going to be a force.
Butler booed in home debut
Oh, Jimmy. As expected, Butler was introduced to a chorus of boos in his home debut for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Until his trade request is honored, he better get used to this.
It didn't seem to bother him, though, as he put up 33 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks in a Wolves win.
Trae catches fire
It didn't take long for rookie Trae Young to get hot from the outside. Young made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter alone on Friday.
He finished with 20 points and nine assists while making four of his nine 3-point attempts.
Sabonis climbs the ladder
Domantas Sabonis couldn't care less about the defenders in front of him. He threw down this monstrous poster dunk against the Bucks.
We'll have to wait for Russ
Russell Westbrook missed the Thunder's season opener while recovering from offseason knee surgery, and rumors circulated that he might take the court on Friday night against the Clippers. Unfortunately he decided to hold off on playing, buy according to ESPN's Royce Young, there is a chance he'll play on Sunday.
