NBA scores, highlights: Warriors' Draymond Green returns to the lineup; LeBron James faces Dwyane Wade for the last time
It's a packed NBA schedule on Monday night as 11 games take place
Monday night should be known as "basketball night" as 11 games take place on this NBA schedule.
Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans will look to end the Boston Celtics' five-game winning streak when they pay a visit to TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors will also look to continue to bounce back from their temporary skid as they try for their fourth straight win when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena in Draymond Green's return to the lineup.
The stacked NBA schedule ends when the Los Angeles Lakers host LeBron James' former team in the Miami Heat. The Lakers are also on a hot streak of their own, having won five of their past six games.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.
NBA Schedule for Monday, Dec. 10
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
- Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
- New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
- Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
- Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
- Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
- Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.
- Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
Celtics' Hayward, Irving and Horford out against the Pelicans
It looks like that super matchup between the Celtics versus the Pelicans may not look so super after all. As the Celtics look to continue their five-game winning streak in their home matchup versus the Pelicans, they'll have to make do without three of their All-Stars as Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford have been ruled out of tonight's game.
-
