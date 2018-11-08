NBA scores, highlights: Warriors host Bucks; Rockets visit Thunder as Russell Westbrook remains out
Two of the top teams in the NBA meet when second-place Milwaukee visits first-place Golden State
Four games highlight Thursday's NBA schedule with one marquee matchup standing out from the rest of the pack.
To start off the night, the Houston Rockets will look to get their season on track when they take on the Russell Westbrook-less Oklahoma City Thunder. Carmelo Anthony will return to OKC for the first time since moving on to Houston. The Boston Celtics will visit the desert when they face the Phoenix Suns as they look to fix the kinks in their sluggish offense.
Meanwhile, the 6-4 Los Angeles Clippers take on the 8-3 Portland Trail Blazers in a possible preview of what to expect in the NBA playoffs come April.
To cap off Thursday, the 10-1 Golden State Warriors will play host to the 8-2 Milwaukee Bucks in the marquee matchup of the night. It's a storyline of East vs. West, as two of the best teams in the NBA collide at Oracle Arena.
Take a look at all the scores, news and highlights from the night's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 8
- Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) (TNT)
- Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m ET (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m ET (GameTracker) (TNT)
Westbrook ruled out against Rockets
The Thunder will be without Russell Westbrook for the second consecutive game, according to Erik Horne of The Oklahoman.
The former NBA MVP missed the Thunder's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night due to a left ankle injury suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Monday night.
There is no timetable regarding Westbrook's return as he'll be reevaluated daily. Dennis Schroder, who scored a game-high 28 points in the win over the Cavaliers, will start again at point guard as the Thunder look to defeat the Rockets, who are currently on a three-game winning streak.
-
