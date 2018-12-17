NBA scores, highlights: Warriors host Grizzlies in West showdown; Steph Curry eyes milestone
The NBA is back with eight games on the slate for Monday night
There is no shortage of NBA action on Monday night, as eight games populate the league's schedule, beginning when the Pistons host the Bucks, and ending when the Clippers host the Blazers.
In between those bookend games, the Knicks will host the Suns, the Bulls will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder, the Jazz will take on the Rockets in Houston, the Wolves will host the Kings, the Sixers will battle the Spurs in San Antonio, and the defending champion Warriors will take on the Grizzlies at Oracle Arena.
NBA schedule for Monday, December 17
*all times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 7 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
- Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
- Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
- Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- NBA TV (Watch on FuboTV )
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
- Philadelphia 76ers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
- Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 pm (Gametracker) -- NBA TV (Watch on FuboTV )
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension )
Warriors' Curry on the cusp of a career milestone
Regardless of the outcome of this evening's matchup between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, the odds are high that Stephen Curry will be heading home from Oracle Arena with a major accomplishment under his belt as he enters Monday night's game just 10 points shy of reaching 15,000 for his professional career.
Thunder reportedly pick up Donovan's option for 2019-20
The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly come to a final decision on what the future will hold for longtime head coach Billy Donovan after he helped lead the team to a mark of 18-10 over the course of the opening third of the 2018-19 regular season campaign. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Thunder general manager Sam Presti has elected to pick up the option in Donovan's contract for the 2019-20 season.
Playoff contenders jockey for position in the Western Conference
There are a number of intriguing matchups this evening between teams currently in the top eight of the Western Conference standings as the Warriors will host the Grizzlies while the Trail Blazers will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Clippers. Given the way the teams are jumbled together in the West, tonight's final scores will have a major impact on the way the standings look on Tuesday.
