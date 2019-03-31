NBA scores, highlights: Warriors host Hornets, Nuggets take on Wizards with West's top seed on the line
There are seven games of NBA action on Sunday
There is no shortage of NBA action on the second-to-last Sunday of the 2018-19 regular season.
In a matchup between two teams that generated their fair share of headlines over the course of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James won't be in action, as the Lakers have shut him down for the remainder of the season, while Anthony Davis is probable to play after missing two straight games with a sore back. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so the outcome won't mean much in the standings but both sides will be playing for pride.
Later in the evening, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will host Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams have something to play for, as the Warriors are in the midst of a battle for the top seed in the West with the upstart Denver Nuggets, who take on the Wizards at home. As for the Hornets, they haven't yet been officially eliminated from the playoff picture in the East.
NBA schedule for Sunday, March 31
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks, 12:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Sore ankle to hold Antetokounmpo out vs. Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their top player when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon, as MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of the game. Antetokounmpo re-injured his sore right ankle during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks obviously want Giannis as healthy as possible for their upcoming playoff push, so he's getting the day off on Sunday.
