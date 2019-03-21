NBA scores, highlights: Warriors host Pacers; Nuggets face Wizards with possibility for first place in West

While a lot of basketball fans will be paying attention to the start of March Madness, true die-hard NBA fans will still watch the NBA's six-game slate on Thursday night.

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Washington Wizards in their attempt to temporarily take the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference away from the Golden State Warriors. However, they'll need the Warriors to lose their game against the Indiana Pacers at the end of the night in order for that to happen.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, March 21

*All times Eastern

Suns' Oubre Jr. (thumb) out for rest of season

It's a good thing the Suns aren't contenders, because they just lost one of their best players. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kelly Oubre Jr. is out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a thumb injury.