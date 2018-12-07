NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look for revenge against Bucks; Lakers, Spurs finish up home-and-home series

The NBA will have 10 games on tap Friday evening with quite a few intriguing matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of Wednesday's thrilling affair. The Lakers came away with a 121-113 win after LeBron James scored 42 points. It will also be the first game without forward Brandon Ingram in the lineup as he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

The Golden State Warriors have another tough test as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams did battle last month with the Bucks coming away with a convincing 134-111 win at Oracle Arena. That was also the game where Stephen Curry suffered a moderate groin strain, which he has since returned from. It's unclear if the Warriors will have Draymond Green for the matchup as he continues to deal with a toe injury and is currently listed as questionable.

NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 7

*All times Eastern