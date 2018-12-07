NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look for revenge against Bucks; Lakers, Spurs finish up home-and-home series
The NBA offers up a 10-game slate on Friday evening
The NBA will have 10 games on tap Friday evening with quite a few intriguing matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers will hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of Wednesday's thrilling affair. The Lakers came away with a 121-113 win after LeBron James scored 42 points. It will also be the first game without forward Brandon Ingram in the lineup as he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.
The Golden State Warriors have another tough test as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The two teams did battle last month with the Bucks coming away with a convincing 134-111 win at Oracle Arena. That was also the game where Stephen Curry suffered a moderate groin strain, which he has since returned from. It's unclear if the Warriors will have Draymond Green for the matchup as he continues to deal with a toe injury and is currently listed as questionable.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 7
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
