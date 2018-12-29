NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look for revenge against Damian Lillard, Blazers; Celtics visit Grizzlies' den

The Boston Celtics came away with an impressive overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. However, Boston couldn't keep the momentum going as it dropped a tough contest on Thursday to the Houston Rockets. Boston will look to get back on track against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is riding a two-game winning streak with victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors just two days after taking down the defending champions in overtime. Damian Lillard hit a game-winning 3 in the final seconds of overtime and will be looking to do more of the same. However, the Warriors have lost two in a row and struggling on the defensive end quite a bit. This could be the game to watch on Saturday's slate.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 29



Wall out with heel injury; considering surgery

The Wizards will be without guard John Wall for Saturday's game against the Hornets, and possibly much longer. It's the second consecutive contest that Wall will miss as he deals with a left heel injury. In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Wall is seriously considering surgery for the injury. However, the pain is reportedly "too significant" to keep playing through. Wall is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games this season.