NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look for revenge against Damian Lillard, Blazers; Celtics visit Grizzlies' den
The NBA has a nine-game slate on tap for Saturday
The Boston Celtics came away with an impressive overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. However, Boston couldn't keep the momentum going as it dropped a tough contest on Thursday to the Houston Rockets. Boston will look to get back on track against a Memphis Grizzlies team that is riding a two-game winning streak with victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors just two days after taking down the defending champions in overtime. Damian Lillard hit a game-winning 3 in the final seconds of overtime and will be looking to do more of the same. However, the Warriors have lost two in a row and struggling on the defensive end quite a bit. This could be the game to watch on Saturday's slate.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 29
- Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. ET (GameTracker) - Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Wall out with heel injury; considering surgery
The Wizards will be without guard John Wall for Saturday's game against the Hornets, and possibly much longer. It's the second consecutive contest that Wall will miss as he deals with a left heel injury. In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Wall is seriously considering surgery for the injury. However, the pain is reportedly "too significant" to keep playing through. Wall is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
How to watch: Warriors at Trail Blazers
Golden State and Portland do battle for the third time this season with the series split at...
-
10 decisions NBA teams already regret
In the spirit of Christmas gift-return season, here are a few decisions that teams would definitely...
-
NBA scores, highlights for Friday
The NBA had a 10-game slate on Friday with several intriguing outcomes
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Kings' Bagley out least two more weeks
Sacramento's rookie originally suffered a left knee injury on Dec. 14 against Golden State