NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look to end losing streak against Trail Blazers; Lakers look to defeat Jazz
The NBA returns from their Thanksgiving break with a massive 14-game slate
The NBA had the day off on Thanksgiving and now returns with a massive 14-game slate on Friday. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets get the action started early in a matchup of two talented young teams. Among the more interesting storylines is the Boston Celtics taking on the Atlanta Hawks after the Celtics suffered a deflating loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
The West Coast games are among the most interesting because of the slide that the Golden State Warriors have been on in recent weeks. The Warriors are currently without superstar Stephen Curry as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury. In addition, Draymond Green has also been dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday's loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA games for Friday, Nov. 23
*All times Eastern
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets, 12 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Lakers look to keep rolling
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in LeBron James' first game back in Northeast Ohio since leaving to sign with the Lakers over the summer. Los Angeles has been victorious in six of their last seven games and will look to continue that impressive stretch against an underachieving Utah Jazz team.
