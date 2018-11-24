NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look to start new winning streak; Thunder battle Nuggets for 1st place in division
There are seven games on the docket for Saturday night
The NBA is back at it with a seven-game slate this Saturday with several intriguing games on the docket as a number of likely playoff teams will be in action.
The Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off the action at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena as Houston tries to gain ground in the West. To cap off the night, the Warriors look to stay in the win column as they host the Sacramento Kings. Other games to highlight include the Denver Nuggets taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a division rivalry and the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks squaring off in Milwaukee.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NBA action.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Nov. 24
All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Hornets at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBATV, Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
Nuggets, Thunder put winning streaks on the line
The division rivals enter Saturday night's game having both won two straight games. The winner of this matchup will move to the top of the Northwest standings as the two are only separated by half of a game at this point in the season.
