NBA scores, highlights: Warriors look to start new winning streak; Thunder battle Nuggets for 1st place in division

The NBA is back at it with a seven-game slate this Saturday with several intriguing games on the docket as a number of likely playoff teams will be in action.

The Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off the action at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena as Houston tries to gain ground in the West. To cap off the night, the Warriors look to stay in the win column as they host the Sacramento Kings. Other games to highlight include the Denver Nuggets taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a division rivalry and the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks squaring off in Milwaukee.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's NBA action.



NBA schedule for Saturday, Nov. 24

All times Eastern

Nuggets, Thunder put winning streaks on the line

The division rivals enter Saturday night's game having both won two straight games. The winner of this matchup will move to the top of the Northwest standings as the two are only separated by half of a game at this point in the season.