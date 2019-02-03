NBA scores, highlights: Warriors pull away from LeBron James-less Lakers; James Harden extends streak

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a bit of a slow Friday, things picked up in a big way on Saturday night.

To start off the night, the Clippers secured a huge comeback victory over the Pistons thanks to a big night from Lou Williams.

Then, in the main early slate, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 37 as the Bucks crushed the Wizards, the Hornets pulled away from the Bulls and the Magic took down the Nets. Plus, the Pacers got back on track with a win over the Heat, and the Mavericks cruised past the Cavaliers.

After that, we got to the night's main event, as the Warriors pulled away from the LeBron James-less Lakers in the fourth quarter. Also, the Spurs took down the Pelicans, the Nuggets escaped with a win over the Timberwolves and the Hawks pulled away from the Suns. Meanwhile, James Harden extended his scoring streak in the Rockets' win over the Jazz.

Finally, to close the action, the Kings picked up a nice win over the Sixers.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 2

*All times Eastern

NBA schedule for Sunday, Feb. 3

*All times Eastern

Harden extends scoring streak with huge game

James Harden has done it again. For the 26th straight game, Harden scored at least 30 points, finishing with 43 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, six steals and four blocks. He was just one block shy of a vaunted 5x5 game. More importantly for the Rockets, they took down the Jazz, securing an important victory in the playoff chase.

🚀 @JHarden13 (43 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 6 STL, 4 BLK) extends his 30+ points streak to 26 games as the @HoustonRockets earn the W vs. Utah! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/F68TMQbbHJ — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2019

Thompson leads Warriors past LeBron-less Lakers

Klay Thompson wasn't supposed to play against the Lakers, but he ended up getting cleared. And that was good news for the Warriors, as he poured in 28 points to help them take down the Lakers, who ended up playing without LeBron James. Thompson went a very efficient 10-of-15 from the field.

Klay (28 PTS) had the hot hand for the Warriors tonight! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/n5asEr4vZH — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 3, 2019

Giannis has another big night

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his MVP campaign with another dominant performance in the Bucks' easy win over the Wizards. The Greek Freak finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucks, who secured their third straight win and improved their league-best record to 38-13.

Doncic shines in front of big Slovenian crowd

Luka Doncic was greeted by adoring Slovenian's in Cleveland before his game against the Cavs, and then he put on a show for them. The Mavs' star rookie went for 35 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in yet another impressive performance. And this time, his Mavericks got the win, taking down the lowly Cavs with ease.

Hield leads Kings to big win over Sixers

The Sixers just beat the Warriors on the road a few nights ago, but they suffered a letdown on Saturday night in Sacramento. Buddy Hield dropped 34 points, and added six rebounds and three assists to lead the Kings to an impressive victory. It was also an important one in the crowded playoff race in the West.

Collins and Booker duel in Phoenix



John Collins had been a double-double machine in December and early January, but heading into Saturday night's contest, he hadn't had one in five games. He fixed that in a big way, going for 35 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Hawks over the Suns. On the other side Devin Booker went off for the Suns, dropping 32 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

here for all of this rn. pic.twitter.com/ssnyEU6NGL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 3, 2019

Cousins rocks the rim

DeMarcus Cousins' Achilles is apparently feeling pretty good. Late in the third quarter, he rolled to the rim after setting a screen, and threw down a thunderous slam plus the foul.

🔨‼️🔨‼️🔨

B O O G I E

🔨‼️🔨‼️🔨 pic.twitter.com/JFTgQ3AwQe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2019

Mitchell finds Crowder with impressive pass

Donovan Mitchell is known more for his scoring than his passing, but against the Rockets, he showed he can throw a mean pass when he has to. After chasing down a bit of a wild pass from Ricky Rubio, Mitchell whipped a one-hand pass all the way across the court to Jae Crowder.

What a pass by Donovan Mitchell to Jae Crowder! #TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/VeNS7gRtwh — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2019

Simmons drives and dunks

Ben Simmons doesn't need a jumper when he can do things like this. Early on against the Kings, he drove inside and powered home a lefty slam.

Kemba leads Hornets to victory

The Hornets won their third game in four tries on Saturday night, as they continued to strengthen their playoff position in the East. Kemba Walker led the way as usual, dropping 37 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in the win. Walker will be representing the Hornets as a starter in the All-Star game later this month, which is being held in Charlotte.

Kemba got it done for the @hornets tonight! 🔥



📊: 37 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/jQ5VbzAo19 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 3, 2019

Williams goes off to lead Clippers



Lou Williams and the Clippers were down by 18 points after the end of the first quarter against the Pistons, but they battled back in the second half to score a 10-point victory. A big reason for their second-half takeover was Lou Williams, who poured in 26 of his 39 points after the break. He also added nine assists in one of his best games of the season.

Curry goes behind-the-back to Klay

The Splash Brothers got it going early against the Lakers, as Steph Curry flipped a sweet behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a triple.





Vucevic rocks the rim

Nikola Vucevic is having the best season of his career, but he's usually not a guy making all sorts of highlight reel plays. He did on Saturday night against the Nets though, rocking the rim with a powerful jam.

Middleton only needs one hand

Khris Middleton had a nice 20-point, seven-rebound, six-assist performance in the Bucks' win over the Wizards, and it was highlighted by this nifty one-hand shot from deep.

Satoransky puts Lopez on a poster

Tomas Satoransky has taken on a much bigger role since John Wall went down, and he's played pretty well. On Saturday night, though, he had his best moment, putting Brook Lopez on a poster with a vicious slam.