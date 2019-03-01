NBA scores, highlights: Warriors run out of gas in loss to Magic; Thunder host 76ers with Joel Embiid, Paul George out

The Golden State Warriors outscored the Orlando Magic 30-11 in the third quarter and looked to be on their way to a win with Kevin Durant out for rest purposes. However, the Warriors scored just 15 points in the final quarter and came out on the losing end of this game. It marks the third loss in four games for the defending champions, and their second straight.

On Thursday the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that features two star players out of the lineup. Sixers center Joel Embiid continues to be out with a knee injury and will miss Thursday's game. In addition, Paul George will also miss the game with a sore right shoulder.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 28

*All times Eastern

Simmons deposits loud slam

The 76ers really had a stellar first half in which they led by double-digits over the Thunder. On this play, Philadelphia made it look easy from a passing standpoint and it resulted with a vocal one-handed slam dunk from Ben Simmons.

Tobias Harris: 15 PTS, 2 3PM

Harden launches one from the logo

James Harden has never been afraid to launch some difficult 3s during his NBA career. However, Harden attempted one from "the parking lot" in the first quarter against the Heat, and made it look incredibly easy.

Cousins rocks the rim

DeMarcus Cousins has been a mixed bag since returning to the court for the Warriors. However, he proved to be the true difference-maker in the third quarter against the Magic with 10 points in the frame, including this thunderous throw-down.

Robinson rocks the rim on alley-oop

The New York Knicks haven't had a ton of bright spots this season, but rookie big man Mitchell Robinson definitely has been one of them recently. Robinson got involved in the early going when he threw down a monstrous slam dunk off an alley-oop from teammate Emmanuel Mudiay.

Towns explodes for 23 points in first quarter

It's really hard to expect a better start than the one Karl-Anthony Towns turned in against the Pacers. Towns exploded for 23 points in the opening quarter and knocked down 8-of-16 field goal attempts.

Gordon throws down thunderous slam

It's been no secret that Aaron Gordon can throw down slam dunks with the best of them, and that's one of the reasons that the Magic see him as a huge part of their future. In the opening quarter against the Warriors, Gordon got some space and deposited a ferocious one-handed slam dunk

Curry puts defense on skates

The Warriors didn't have a stellar start to their game against the Magic. However, Stephen Curry did have it going on, including this sensational drive in which he navigated his way through the entire Orlando defense.