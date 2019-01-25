NBA scores, highlights: Warriors stay hot with win over Wizards; Lakers look to get back on track against Wolves

The Golden State Warriors are currently putting the NBA on notice as to how talented their roster truly is. With DeMarcus Cousins now in the fold, Golden State is riding an nine-game winning streak after a win over the Wizards on Thursday, and looks to be on a whole different level now.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be without LeBron James as the star forward deals with a groin strain. Forward Kyle Kuzma has picked up a lot of the slack in James' absence and the Lakers could get point guard Rajon Rondo back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rondo remains a game-time decision for the Western Conference tilt.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 24

*All times Eastern

Curry drops 39 in Dubs win

The Warriors just keep on rolling, and this time it was Stephen Curry doing most of the damage. He scored a game-high 38 points to lead Golden State to a win over the Wizards.

Steph Curry (38 PTS) led the way as the @warriors won their ninth straight game! 💪#DubNation pic.twitter.com/vJg9Id1vBP — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 25, 2019

Cousins rejects Bryant at the rim

DeMarcus Cousins is back and that's certainly bad news for the rest of the NBA. In the first half of Thursday's game against the Wizards, Cousins erased a Thomas Bryant shot attempt at the rim.

Nader posterizes Diallo

Abdel Nader isn't exactly the name that fans would think of when an Oklahoma City Thunder player posterizes an opposing player. However, Nader did just that when he drove baseline and stuffed home a two-handed slam dunk over Cheick Diallo.

NBA All-Star starters announced

They've gotten rid of the East-West game format, but the All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes from their respective conferences, and will choose starters from the pool of players.