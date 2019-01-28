NBA scores, highlights: Warriors try to stay hot against Victor Oladipo-less Pacers; Nets battle Celtics

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. After a wild and crazy morning, full of Anthony Davis news, there's still a full night of basketball to be played.

To start us off, the Warriors will try to keep up their excellent run of form when they put their 10-game winning streak on the line against a Pacers team that is without Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the season.

Then, the Nets will look for their seventh win in a row when they travel to Boston to take on the Celtics. Both teams will be shorthanded, as the Nets deal with a number of injuries, and the Celtics play without Kyrie Irving due to a sore hip.

Later on, the pesky Hawks will continue their Western Conference road trip with a fun matchup against the Clippers.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 28

*All times Eastern

Warriors try to extend winning streak to 11 games

For all of the drama and injuries and minor struggles the Warriors had at the beginning of the season, everything sure seems fine now. DeMarcus Cousins is back on the court and looking pretty good, and they've won 10 games in a row to open up a game and a half lead atop the Western Conference standings. On Monday night, they'll head to Indiana to try and extend that winning streak to 11 games, and they'll face a Pacers team that is without Victor Oladipo for the remainder of the season.