NBA scores, highlights: Warriors visit Raptors in potential Finals preview; Clippers look to stay hot against Kings
Thursday offers an exciting three-game slate in the NBA
The marquee matchup on Thursday features the Golden State Warriors taking on the Toronto Raptors. This has been billed as a potential NBA Finals preview as both are top teams in their respective conference. The Warriors are getting superstar guard Stephen Curry back this weekend, but won't have him for this high-powered bout. Kevin Durant has been playing at a superhuman level during the team's three-game winning streak and will need to continue that if he wants to help the Warriors edge the Raptors.
The West Coast slate is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to get back on track against the Indiana Pacers. After being dominated in a 117-85 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, LeBron James will be looking to right the ship and the team may have to do it without Lonzo Ball.
In addition to those games, the Los Angeles Clippers, winners of eight of their last nine games, will look to keep that positive momentum going against the Sacramento Kings. Tobias Harris has proved to be one of the league's most dangerous shooters so far this season and figures to be a big factor once again.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 29
*All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) | TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) | Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Magic disputes LeBron ignores Walton
Magic Johnson is shutting down the notion that LeBron James runs the show in L.A.
-
LeBron ranks Denzel Washington movies
You'll have to excuse King James for forgetting some of Denzel's greatest flicks
-
How to watch: Clippers at Kings
Sacramento will look to upset the first-place Clippers on Thursday night
-
How to watch: Warriors vs. Raptors
Golden State and Toronto meet on Thursday in a potential NBA Finals preview
-
Warriors vs. Raptors odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors
-
Saric's new life, Moore the floater king
Also: Spencer Dinwiddie’s finishing, the emergence of Jerami Grant and a 7-foot wing named...