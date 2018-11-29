NBA scores, highlights: Warriors visit Raptors in potential Finals preview; Clippers look to stay hot against Kings

The marquee matchup on Thursday features the Golden State Warriors taking on the Toronto Raptors. This has been billed as a potential NBA Finals preview as both are top teams in their respective conference. The Warriors are getting superstar guard Stephen Curry back this weekend, but won't have him for this high-powered bout. Kevin Durant has been playing at a superhuman level during the team's three-game winning streak and will need to continue that if he wants to help the Warriors edge the Raptors.

The West Coast slate is also very intriguing with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to get back on track against the Indiana Pacers. After being dominated in a 117-85 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, LeBron James will be looking to right the ship and the team may have to do it without Lonzo Ball.

In addition to those games, the Los Angeles Clippers, winners of eight of their last nine games, will look to keep that positive momentum going against the Sacramento Kings. Tobias Harris has proved to be one of the league's most dangerous shooters so far this season and figures to be a big factor once again.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 29

*All times Eastern