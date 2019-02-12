NBA scores, highlights: Westbrook, George both post triple-doubles for Thunder; Harden extends scoring streak
There were nine games and some impressive feats on Monday night in the NBA
It was a busy night in the NBA on Monday, with nine games on the schedule.
First, the Knicks lost their 17th straight game, falling to the Cavaliers in a battle of the two worst teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Pacers took care of the Hornets, while Andre Drummond and the Pistons picked up a big win over the Wizards.
Then, Kawhi Leonard played hero, banking in a game-winning jumper to lead the Raptors past the Nets.
The slate got even more interesting as the night wore on. The Oklahoma City Thunder fended off the Portland Trail Blazers at Chesapeake Energy Arena thanks to brilliant individual performances from Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Meanwhile, James Harden scored 30 or more points for the 30th straight game in a win over the Mavericks.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday's action, along with Tuesday's schedule.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 11
- Cleveland Cavaliers 107, New York Knicks 104 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 99, Charlotte Hornets 90 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 121, Washington Wizards 112 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 127, Brooklyn Nets 125 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 112, Chicago Bulls 99 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 130, Los Angeles Clippers 120 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 120, Portland Trail Blazers 111 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 120, Dallas Mavericks 104 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 103, Miami Heat 87 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 12
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Westbrook sets NBA record, but George outdoes him
Russell Westbrook earned another triple-double record on Monday, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double in 10 consecutive games. He broke Wilt Chamberlain's mark by putting up 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Blazers.
Not to be outdone, Westbrook's teammate Paul George put up an incredible triple-double of his own with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Harden barely extends scoring streak
There was some suspense on Monday, but James Harden scored 30 or more points for the 30th consecutive game in a win over the Mavericks. It took a long 3-pointer late in the game to give him 31 points on the night, and keep the impressive streak alive.
Leonard plays hero for Raptors
The Raptors pulled out a thrilling 127-125 victory over the pesky Nets on Monday night. Their star man, Kawhi Leonard, played hero on the night, banking in a jumper in the closing seconds to win it. For the game, Leonard finished with 30 points and eight assists.
Drummond keeps up strong play
The Pistons are making a push for the playoffs, and have now won four games in a row thanks to their triumph Monday night over the Wizards. Once again, Andre Drummond put together a strong game, finishing with 32 points, 17 rebounds and four steals. This was the eighth straight double-double for Drummond, and fourth time in that stretch that he's had at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Doncic puts on a show
Luka Doncic once again got himself on the highlight reel against the Rockets. First, he showed off some fancy dribbling skill, then he threw an incredible pass.
Harris heats up
Joe Harris has quietly turned himself into a very solid player. His shooting is his best attribute, and he showed it off against the Raptors, draining seven triples in the first half alone.
Robinson climbs the ladder for the alley-oop
Even compared to other NBA players, Mitchell Robinson is a ridiculous athlete. That allows him to make plays like this, climbing the ladder to throw down the alley-oop.
Super Mario takes flight
Mario Hezonja did his part to make the matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers exciting. Driving baseline, he exploded to the rim for a thunderous slam.
George throws one down
Paul George brought some early energy to the Thunder's contest against the Trail Blazers. He scored OKC's first basket with a powerful driving slam.
Maker protects the rim
Thon Maker is already making an impact with the Pistons. Against the Wizards on Monday night, Maker rose up to meet Bobby Portis at the rim for an incredible block. Unfortunately for Maker, he paid a painful price for his effort.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...