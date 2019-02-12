NBA scores, highlights: Westbrook, George both post triple-doubles for Thunder; Harden extends scoring streak

It was a busy night in the NBA on Monday, with nine games on the schedule.

First, the Knicks lost their 17th straight game, falling to the Cavaliers in a battle of the two worst teams in the league. Meanwhile, the Pacers took care of the Hornets, while Andre Drummond and the Pistons picked up a big win over the Wizards.

Then, Kawhi Leonard played hero, banking in a game-winning jumper to lead the Raptors past the Nets.

The slate got even more interesting as the night wore on. The Oklahoma City Thunder fended off the Portland Trail Blazers at Chesapeake Energy Arena thanks to brilliant individual performances from Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Meanwhile, James Harden scored 30 or more points for the 30th straight game in a win over the Mavericks.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's action, along with Tuesday's schedule.

Westbrook sets NBA record, but George outdoes him

Russell Westbrook earned another triple-double record on Monday, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double in 10 consecutive games. He broke Wilt Chamberlain's mark by putting up 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Blazers.

HISTORIC #TripleDoubleAlert:



18 PTS

13 REB

10 AST#RussellWestbrook records his 10th straight triple-double, passing Wilt Chamberlain (9) for the longest streak in @NBAHistory. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/E86y1zN3cu — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2019

Not to be outdone, Westbrook's teammate Paul George put up an incredible triple-double of his own with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Harden barely extends scoring streak

There was some suspense on Monday, but James Harden scored 30 or more points for the 30th consecutive game in a win over the Mavericks. It took a long 3-pointer late in the game to give him 31 points on the night, and keep the impressive streak alive.

Make it 30 straight games of 30+ PTS for James Harden! 🔥#Rockets | #GameNight pic.twitter.com/biC9QmAcLl — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 12, 2019

Leonard plays hero for Raptors

The Raptors pulled out a thrilling 127-125 victory over the pesky Nets on Monday night. Their star man, Kawhi Leonard, played hero on the night, banking in a jumper in the closing seconds to win it. For the game, Leonard finished with 30 points and eight assists.

Drummond keeps up strong play

The Pistons are making a push for the playoffs, and have now won four games in a row thanks to their triumph Monday night over the Wizards. Once again, Andre Drummond put together a strong game, finishing with 32 points, 17 rebounds and four steals. This was the eighth straight double-double for Drummond, and fourth time in that stretch that he's had at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Doncic puts on a show



Luka Doncic once again got himself on the highlight reel against the Rockets. First, he showed off some fancy dribbling skill, then he threw an incredible pass.

Harris heats up

Joe Harris has quietly turned himself into a very solid player. His shooting is his best attribute, and he showed it off against the Raptors, draining seven triples in the first half alone.

22 PTS | Career-high 7 3PM#MtnDew3PT participant Joe Harris is on 🔥 in the first half! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/UPljeprNzV — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2019

Robinson climbs the ladder for the alley-oop

Even compared to other NBA players, Mitchell Robinson is a ridiculous athlete. That allows him to make plays like this, climbing the ladder to throw down the alley-oop.

Super Mario takes flight

Mario Hezonja did his part to make the matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers exciting. Driving baseline, he exploded to the rim for a thunderous slam.

George throws one down

Paul George brought some early energy to the Thunder's contest against the Trail Blazers. He scored OKC's first basket with a powerful driving slam.

Maker protects the rim

Thon Maker is already making an impact with the Pistons. Against the Wizards on Monday night, Maker rose up to meet Bobby Portis at the rim for an incredible block. Unfortunately for Maker, he paid a painful price for his effort.



