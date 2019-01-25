NBA scores, highlights: Wizards host red-hot Warriors; Lakers look to get back on track against Timberwolves
The NBA offers a four-game slate on Thursday evening
The Golden State Warriors are currently putting the NBA on notice as to how talented their roster truly is. With DeMarcus Cousins now in the fold, Golden State is riding an eight-game winning streak and looks to be on a whole different level now. They'll face a Washington Wizards team that has won four of their last five games despite seeing John Wall's season end earlier in the campaign.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be without LeBron James as the star forward deals with a groin strain. Forward Kyle Kuzma has picked up a lot of the slack in James' absence and the Lakers could get point guard Rajon Rondo back against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rondo remains a game-time decision for the Western Conference tilt.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 24
*All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
NBA All-Star starters announced
They've gotten rid of the East-West game format, but the All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes from their respective conferences, and will choose starters from the pool of players.
-
