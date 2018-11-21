NBA scores, highlights: Wizards stage spirited comeback win amid drama; Green's game-winner lifts Raptors over Magic

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. It was bit of a weird slate this Tuesday night, with just four games and all of them starting early. But despite the odd schedule, there was no shortage of excitement.

The most interesting game on the docket was the Wizards-Clippers matchup, and it didn't disappoint. After making some starting lineup changes, the Wizards went down by 24 points in the first half, and were booed at home. But they turned everything around in the second half, going on to win by a score of 125-118.

Then we got a game-winner from Danny Green, who broke the Magic's hearts in what was a surprisingly competitive game. Additionally, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum outdueled Tim Hardaway Jr. to get the Blazers past the Knicks in another fun one, while the Nets went into South Beach and took down the Heat.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA games, along with the schedule for Wednesday night.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 21

All times Eastern

Green wins it for Raptors

The Raptors had to battle for a full 48 minutes against a pesky Magic team that is causing opponents all sorts of problems this season. In the end though, the Raptors did just enough to eke out the win, thanks to a last-second game-winner courtesy of Danny Green. The veteran went just 5-of-13 from the field in the game, but he made the one that mattered most.

"Danny Green for the win... YES HE DID!"



The @Raptors newcomer nails the GAME-WINNER to improve to 14-4 on the season! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/7BKDyA9qlz — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2018

Wizards stage spirited comeback to beat Clippers

The Wizards are a complete mess right now, and the drama appeared to be affecting their play early against the Clippers, as they went down by as many as 24 points while boos rained down in their own arena. But in the second half they turned it around on both ends, and played some spirited basketball down the stretch to pick up a very impressive win. John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 57 points and 15 assists in the win.

Lillard, McCollum outduel Hardaway

The Trail Blazers took down the Knicks in an exciting game at MSG, and it was the usual suspects who led the way. CJ McCollum put up 31 points, while Damian Lillard added 29, as the duo were too much for the Knicks, who got 30 points from Tim Hardaway Jr.

Nets send Heat to yet another loss

It's been a rough few weeks for the Heat, who lost again on Tuesday to the Nets. Despite a 21-point, 23-rebound game from Hassan Whiteside, the Heat lost their third game in a row, and their sixth time in seven games. Zooming out even further, they've now lost nine of their last 12 games, including five straight at home. D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 20 points.

Stauskas beats the buzzer from long distance

With time winding down after an entertaining first quarter between the Knicks and Trail Blazers, Nik Stauskas added one more highlight. Catching the ball on the run, Stauskas evaded the defense and launched a deep effort that went in off the glass.

Harris goes off early

Tobias Harris took advantage of the Wizards' dysfunction to drop 18 points in the first quarter of their matchup. He made an impressive 7-of-9 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers in the opening frame. He finished with 29 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

7/9 from the field.

4/5 from three.



EVERY BUCKET from Tobias Harris' 18 PTS in the 1st quarter on #NBA League Pass! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ZtNDhIhhMT — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2018

Kawhi breaks out the hesitation move

Kawhi Leonard isn't really known for flashy moves, but he's got some nice skills when he wants to use them, as Aaron Gordon found out firsthand. Leonard used a nifty little hesitation move to get to the rim. He ended the game with 18 points and six rebounds.

Wizards switching things up

The Wizards got off to a terrible start this season, and it seems all of the frustration has come pouring out. John Wall reportedly cussed out head coach Scott Brooks, while other players have gotten in arguments and Bradley Beal is fed up with everything. Trades are on the table, but for now, they have to figure out how to possibly turn this thing around. One option is making lineup changes, and that's just what Brooks has done. Kelly Oubre Jr. started against the Clippers, as did Thomas Bryant, while Markieff Morris moved to the bench. They're officially 1-0 with the new lineup.