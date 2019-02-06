NBA scores: James Harden tries to extend 30-point streak against Kings; Warriors, Spurs renew rivalry

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, but there are still games to play. And on this Wednesday night, there are seven on the docket.

To start things off, the Nets host the Nuggets in an interesting matchup. From there, the Wizards will visit the Bucks in a national TV contest, while the still Anthony Davis-less Pelicans head to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

Later on, the Hornets will meet the Mavericks, while the Suns and Jazz have a Northwest division showdown. Plus, James Harden will try to continue his 30-point streak when the Rockets face the Kings

To close the night, the Spurs and Warriors will continue their rivalry.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 6

*All times Eastern

Harden tries to keep streak going

James Harden's historic scoring streak is still going strong. Over the past three months, Harden has now scored at least 30 points in 27 straight games and has a good chance to extend that to 28 when he leads his Rockets against the Kings on Wednesday night. Additionally, Harden will be looking to score 40-plus points for the third straight game, after dropping 43 on the Jazz and 44 on the Suns in his last two appearances. If he gets to 40 again, it will be the third time during this run that he's scored 40-plus points in three straight games -- one of the many remarkable footnotes about his play.