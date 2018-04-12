NBA scores, news, schedule, live updates: Jazz take on Blazers for West No. 3 seed; Wolves end playoff drought

It's the final night of the NBA regular season, and things have been wild so far. The Timberwolves took down the Nuggets in overtime to claim the final playoff spot out West, while all the playoff matchups are now set in the East. But there's still plenty of action left, including Jazz vs. Trail Blazers for third place in the West.

We'll be here all night giving you all the updates you need.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 11

Live updates

Russ makes history

Russell Westbrook grabbed his 16th rebound in the third quarter against the Grizzlies, guaranteeing that he would average a triple-double for the second consecutive season. He's now the first player to achieve that feat more than once.

Wolves win, get final playoff spot out West

The Timberwolves survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Nuggets in overtime and clinch the final playoff spot in the West. This is their first trip to the playoffs since 2004. Full story

Wizards lose, locked into eighth

The Wizards came up short against the Magic, meaning they will finish in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Awaiting them are the Toronto Raptors.

Towns rocks the rim

The big KAT came ready to play. Check out Karl-Anthony Towns' phenomenal slam from early in the second quarter against the Nuggets:

Rondo to Davis x2

Rajon Rondo rewarded his big man for running the floor, slipping a nifty bounce pass to Anthony Davis, who hammered home the slam.

Later in the game, the duo connected for a stunning alley-oop.

Plumlee rises to the occasion

Mason Plumlee isn't really known as an elite athlete, but he looked pretty dang athletic on this play. Rolling to the rim, he went way up to throw down the alley-oop.

What to know about the NBA's crazy final night

There's so much at stake in the regular-season finale and so many possible scenarios, there's no way we could get it all into this roundup. Luckily, our Chris Barnewall broke everything down for you in advance of tonight's games. Full story.

Mbah a Moute out for first round

A key part of the Rockets' revamped defense is reportedly likely to miss the first round of the playoffs after separating his shoulder on Tuesday night. Full story.

Vince Carter coming back for 21st season

The ageless wonder is coming back. Vince Carter announced that he plans on returning for his 21st NBA season next year, and he's "90 percent sure" it will be his last. Full story.

Hornacek to meet with Knicks front office

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek hopes that the disappointing end to this season won't reflect poorly on his ability to run the team. He said on Wednesday that he wants to return as head coach next season, the final year of his three-year deal. He'll meet with various members of the front office in Thursday. Full story.