NBA scores, news, schedule, live updates: Nuggets, Wolves have do-or-die season finale for playoff spot

It's the final night of the NBA regular season. It's been a long journey, but Game 82 is finally here for everybody. To avoid teams playing shenanigans with tiebreakers, and for general insanity, everybody will tip off at the same time tonight except for the late games. All those will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The game of the night is definitely Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The winner of that one gets the final spot in the playoffs. It's a play-in-game on the final night of the season. What's more exciting than that?

What to know about the NBA's crazy final night

There's so much at stake in the regular-season finale and so many possible scenarios, there's no way we could get it all into this roundup. Luckily, our Chris Barnewall broke everything down for you in advance of tonight's games. Full story.

Mbah a Moute out for first round

A key part of the Rockets' revamped defense is reportedly likely to miss the first round of the playoffs after separating his shoulder on Tuesday night. Full story.

Vince Carter coming back for 21st season

The ageless wonder is coming back. Vince Carter announced that he plans on returning for his 21st NBA season next year, and he's "90 percent sure" it will be his last. Full story.

Hornacek to meet with Knicks front office

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek hopes that the disappointing end to this season won't reflect poorly on his ability to run the team. He said on Wednesday that he wants to return as head coach next season, the final year of his three-year deal. He'll meet with various members of the front office in Thursday. Full story.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 11

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Live updates