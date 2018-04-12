NBA scores, news, schedule, live updates: Wolves beat Nuggets for final playoff spot in West
Here's everything you need to know about the final day of the NBA regular season
It's the final night of the NBA regular season. It's been a long journey, but Game 82 is finally here for everybody. To avoid teams playing shenanigans with tiebreakers, and for general insanity, every team playing Wednesday will tip off at the same time except for the late games, which will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The game of the night is definitely Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The winner of that one gets the final spot in the playoffs. It's a play-in-game on the final night of the season. What's more exciting than that?
NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 11
- Celtics 110, Nets 97 (Box Score)
- Knicks 110, Cavaliers 98 (Box Score)
- Heat 116, Raptors 109 (Box Score)
- Magic 101, Wizards 92 (Box Score)
- 76ers 130, Bucks 95 (Box Score)
- Pistons 119, Bulls 87 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 106 (Box Score)
- Pelicans 122, Spurs 98 (Box Score)
- Thunder 137, Grizzlies 123 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Live updates
Russ makes history
Russell Westbrook grabbed his 16th rebound in the third quarter against the Grizzlies, guaranteeing that he would average a triple-double for the second consecutive season. He's now the first player to achieve that feat more than once.
Wolves win, get final playoff spot out West
The Timberwolves survived a fourth quarter collapse to beat the Nuggets in overtime and clinch the final playoff spot in the West. This is their first trip to the playoffs since 2004.
Wizards lose, locked into eighth
The Wizards came up short against the Magic, meaning they will finish in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Awaiting them are the Toronto Raptors.
Towns rocks the rim
The big KAT came ready to play. Check out Karl-Anthony Towns' phenomenal slam from early in the second quarter against the Nuggets:
Rondo to Davis x2
Rajon Rondo rewarded his big man for running the floor, slipping a nifty bounce pass to Anthony Davis, who hammered home the slam.
Later in the game, the duo connected for a stunning alley-oop.
Plumlee rises to the occasion
Mason Plumlee isn't really known as an elite athlete, but he looked pretty dang athletic on this play. Rolling to the rim, he went way up to throw down the alley-oop.
What to know about the NBA's crazy final night
There's so much at stake in the regular-season finale and so many possible scenarios, there's no way we could get it all into this roundup. Luckily, our Chris Barnewall broke everything down for you in advance of tonight's games. Full story.
Mbah a Moute out for first round
A key part of the Rockets' revamped defense is reportedly likely to miss the first round of the playoffs after separating his shoulder on Tuesday night. Full story.
Vince Carter coming back for 21st season
The ageless wonder is coming back. Vince Carter announced that he plans on returning for his 21st NBA season next year, and he's "90 percent sure" it will be his last. Full story.
Hornacek to meet with Knicks front office
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek hopes that the disappointing end to this season won't reflect poorly on his ability to run the team. He said on Wednesday that he wants to return as head coach next season, the final year of his three-year deal. He'll meet with various members of the front office in Thursday. Full story.
-
Jokic, Towns have different approaches
Towns threw down a thunderous slam, while Jokic took an extremely slow push shot
-
Westbrook averages triple-double again
Westbrook pulled down his 16th rebound on Wednesday to clinch the feat for the second straight...
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA playoffs
-
How to watch BIG3 Draft, order, rosters
Here's how to watch the BIG3 draft, along with the complete player pool
-
Wolves snap playoff drought
The Wolves gutted out a gritty win at home to break the NBA's longest playoff drought
-
Westbrook sick of 'stat-padding' talk
Westbrook needs 16 rebounds on Wednesday to average a triple-double for the second straight...