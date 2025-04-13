Skip to Main Content

NBA scores, playoff bracket: Live updates for Warriors vs. Clippers, more as postseason matchups get decided

We're tracking the most important games with all 30 teams in action during the final day of the regular season

The 2024-25 NBA regular season comes to a close Sunday, and there is still lots to be decided in the Western Conference playoff picture. There are four teams -- the Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors and Timberwolves -- all fighting for the final three guaranteed spots in the West playoff picture, and the highlight on the day's slate of games will be Warriors vs. Clippers. 

The Clippers can either claim the No. 4 or No. 5 spot, while the Warriors get the No. 6 spot with a win. The Clippers, Warriors, Nuggets and Timberwolves all control their own playoff destiny. Win and they're among the top six. But someone will wind up in the Play-In Tournament against the Grizzlies.

All 30 teams are in action on Sunday, but all eyes will be on the teams listed above fighting for playoff positioning in the competitive as ever Western Conference. Elsewhere in the standings, the Kings can clinch the No. 9 seed with a win against the Suns or a Mavericks loss. Alternatively, the Mavericks can clinch the No. 9 seed with a win and a Kings loss.

Sunday's playoff clinching scenarios

(All tiebreakers are explained here.)

  • The Nuggets clinch the No. 4 seed with a win against the Rockets.
  • The Clippers clinch a top-five seed with a win against the Warriors.
  • The Warriors clinch the No. 6 seed with a win against the Clippers.
  • The Timberwolves clinch clinch a top-six seed with a win against the Jazz.

Notable NBA Sunday games

  • Warriors (-4) vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo (try for free)
  • Rockets (+9) vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Timberwolves (-23.5) vs. Jazz, 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Grizzlies (+1.5) vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Sunday's action. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rockets will play starters vs. Nuggets

The Houston Rockets are locked in as the West's No. 2 seed. They'll face the West's No. 7 seed, an opponent that will be decided by the Play-In Tournament. The Rockets don't have anything to play for on Sunday. The Nuggets -- who clinch the No. 4 seed with a win -- do. Yet Houston will play its starters regular minutes. Denver, it sounds, will have to earn its playoff spot.
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Just In: NBA rescinds 18th technical foul on Anthony Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Highlights: Rockets at Lakers (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Highlights: Nets at Timberwolves (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Highlights: Warriors at Trail Blazers (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Highlights: Grizzlies at Nuggets (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Highlights: Heat at Pelicans (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Highlights: Clippers at Kings (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Highlights: Cavaliers at Knicks (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Highlights: Bucks at Pistons (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Highlights: Magic at Pacers (4/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Friday NBA Recap: Lakers Cruise Past Rockets To Clinch 3 Seed

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    Friday NBA Recap: Knicks Fall To Cavaliers, Raise More Concerns For Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Highlights: Timberwolves at Grizzlies (4/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Highlights: Knicks at Pistons (4/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Highlights: Cavaliers at Pacers (4/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Highlights: Pelicans at Bucks (4/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Highlights: Risacher Scores Career High In Win Vs. Nets (4/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    NBA Thursday Recap: Timberwolves Score 52 In 3rd QTR, Cruise Past Grizzlies

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Pacers Win 6th Straight, Sit 1 GB Of Knicks For 3-seed

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Knicks Fall To Pistons In Potential 1st-RD Preview

See All NBA Videos