NBA scores, playoff bracket: Live updates for Warriors vs. Clippers, more as postseason matchups get decided

The 2024-25 NBA regular season comes to a close Sunday, and there is still lots to be decided in the Western Conference playoff picture. There are four teams -- the Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors and Timberwolves -- all fighting for the final three guaranteed spots in the West playoff picture, and the highlight on the day's slate of games will be Warriors vs. Clippers.

The Clippers can either claim the No. 4 or No. 5 spot, while the Warriors get the No. 6 spot with a win. The Clippers, Warriors, Nuggets and Timberwolves all control their own playoff destiny. Win and they're among the top six. But someone will wind up in the Play-In Tournament against the Grizzlies.

All 30 teams are in action on Sunday, but all eyes will be on the teams listed above fighting for playoff positioning in the competitive as ever Western Conference. Elsewhere in the standings, the Kings can clinch the No. 9 seed with a win against the Suns or a Mavericks loss. Alternatively, the Mavericks can clinch the No. 9 seed with a win and a Kings loss.

Sunday's playoff clinching scenarios

(All tiebreakers are explained here.)

The Nuggets clinch the No. 4 seed with a win against the Rockets.

The Clippers clinch a top-five seed with a win against the Warriors.

The Warriors clinch the No. 6 seed with a win against the Clippers.

The Timberwolves clinch clinch a top-six seed with a win against the Jazz.

Notable NBA Sunday games

Warriors (-4) vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo (try for free)

Rockets (+9) vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Timberwolves (-23.5) vs. Jazz, 3:30 p.m. ET

Grizzlies (+1.5) vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET

