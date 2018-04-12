NBA scores, playoff seeds: Here's what you need to know about the last day of the NBA season
Here's everything you need to know about the final day of the NBA regular season
We knew it was going to be crazy, and the final day of the 2017-18 NBA regular season did not disappoint. There was plenty of shuffling with the playoff seeds, and the Timberwolves won an overtime thriller to take the final Western Conference playoff spot from the Denver Nuggets. Here's everything you need to know about what happened on Wednesday, starting with the official first-round playoff matchups.
2017-18 NBA Playoff Matchups
Eastern Conference
- (1) Raptors vs. (8) Wizards
- (2) Celtics vs. (7) Bucks
- (3) 76ers vs. (6) Heat
- (4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Pacers
Western Conference
- (1) Rockets vs. (8) Timberwolves
- (2) Warriors vs. (7) Spurs
- (3) Trail Blazers vs. (6) Pelicans
- (4) Thunder vs. (5) Jazz
NBA scores for Wednesday, April 11
- Celtics 110, Nets 97 (Box Score)
- Knicks 110, Cavaliers 98 (Box Score)
- Heat 116, Raptors 109 (Box Score)
- Magic 101, Wizards 92 (Box Score)
- 76ers 130, Bucks 95 (Box Score)
- Pistons 119, Bulls 87 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 106 (Box Score)
- Pelicans 122, Spurs 98 (Box Score)
- Thunder 137, Grizzlies 123 (Box Score)
- Lakers 115, Clippers 100 (Box Score)
- Trail Blazers 102, Jazz 93 (Box Score)
- Kings 96, Rockets 83 (Box Score)
Wolves win, get final playoff spot out West
The Timberwolves survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Nuggets in overtime and clinch the final playoff spot in the West. This is their first trip to the playoffs since 2004. Full story
Russ makes history
Russell Westbrook grabbed his 16th rebound in the third quarter against the Grizzlies, guaranteeing that he would average a triple-double for the second consecutive season. He's now the first player to achieve that feat more than once.
Wizards lose, locked into eighth
The Wizards came up short against the Magic, meaning they will finish in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Awaiting them are the Toronto Raptors.
Towns rocks the rim
The big KAT came ready to play. Check out Karl-Anthony Towns' phenomenal slam from early in the second quarter against the Nuggets:
Rondo to Davis x2
Rajon Rondo rewarded his big man for running the floor, slipping a nifty bounce pass to Anthony Davis, who hammered home the slam.
Later in the game, the duo connected for a stunning alley-oop.
Plumlee rises to the occasion
Mason Plumlee isn't really known as an elite athlete, but he looked pretty dang athletic on this play. Rolling to the rim, he went way up to throw down the alley-oop.
Mbah a Moute out for first round
A key part of the Rockets' revamped defense is reportedly likely to miss the first round of the playoffs after separating his shoulder on Tuesday night. Full story.
Vince Carter coming back for 21st season
The ageless wonder is coming back. Vince Carter announced that he plans on returning for his 21st NBA season next year, and he's "90 percent sure" it will be his last. Full story.
Hornacek to meet with Knicks front office
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek hopes that the disappointing end to this season won't reflect poorly on his ability to run the team. He said on Wednesday that he wants to return as head coach next season, the final year of his three-year deal. He'll meet with various members of the front office in Thursday. Full story.
Recap of live updates
