NBA scores Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant-less Warriors survive Nets
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
There are six NBA games on the schedule for Sunday. Be sure to check back throughout the day and night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.
NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 19
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 100, Washington Wizards 91 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 120, Miami Heat 95 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 118 Brooklyn Nets 111 (box score)
- Detroit Pistons at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Warriors survive Nets' comeback attempt
The Warriors tied the biggest comeback in franchise history in Saturday's win against the 76ers, and they almost allowed the Nets to come back in a similar fashion on Sunday. Playing without Kevin Durant, the Warriors saw a 28-point lead dwindled all the way down to four before Golden State finally got some breathing room. Steph Curry was on fire early and finished with 39 points, but he fouled out with three minutes left in the game.
DeRozan goes all the way up
Raptors guards Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have been teammates for a while, so it's no surprise that they've developed the chemistry displayed on this halfcourt lob.
Siakam climbs the ladder
Bradley Beal thought he was in position for the rebound, but Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had different thoughts.
Waiters goes into the spin cycle
What's better than one spin move? Two spin moves, of course. Heat guard Dion Waiters lost the Pacers defense then fed Justise Winslow for the easy lay-in.
Not this time, James
Heat forward James Johnson decided to test Pacers center Myles Turner. Turns out that was a bad idea.
Quick hits
- The Wizards were without All-Star point guard John Wall against the Raptors on Sunday. He's nursing a sore left knee.
- Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who missed Friday's win over the Knicks with a knee injury, suited up against the Wizards on Sunday.
- Pelicans big man Anthony Davis has been listed as probable for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right orbital contusion from inadvertently banging heads with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Friday.
Continue to check back throughout the day and night for the latest NBA scores, highlights and updates.
