NBA scores Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant out for Warriors vs. Nets
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
There are six NBA games on the schedule for Sunday. Be sure to check back throughout the day and night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.
NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 19
All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
No Durant for Warriors against Nets
The Warriors tied the biggest comeback in franchise history in Saturday's win against the 76ers, and they'll look to make it two in a row on Sunday against the Nets in the second half of a back-to-back. Golden State will have to do it without superstar forward Kevin Durant, however, who will sit the game out with an injured left ankle.
Quick hits
- The Wizards will be without All-Star point guard John Wall against the Raptors on Sunday. He's nursing a sore left knee.
- Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who missed Friday's win over the Knicks with a knee injury, will suit up against the Wizards on Sunday.
Continue to check back throughout the day and night for the latest NBA scores, highlights and updates.
