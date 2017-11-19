NBA scores Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant out for Warriors vs. Nets

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Sunday. Be sure to check back throughout the day and night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.

All times Eastern

No Durant for Warriors against Nets

The Warriors tied the biggest comeback in franchise history in Saturday's win against the 76ers, and they'll look to make it two in a row on Sunday against the Nets in the second half of a back-to-back. Golden State will have to do it without superstar forward Kevin Durant, however, who will sit the game out with an injured left ankle.

Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight's game at Brooklyn. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 19, 2017

The Wizards will be without All-Star point guard John Wall against the Raptors on Sunday. He's nursing a sore left knee.



Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, who missed Friday's win over the Knicks with a knee injury, will suit up against the Wizards on Sunday.

