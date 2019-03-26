NBA scores, updates, highlights: Devin Booker erupts for 59 points in loss; Magic crush Sixers for fifth straight win

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. Though there are just four games set for Monday night and all of them have serious implications in playoff seeding.

Starting things off this evening, the playoff-hungry Magic picked up their fifth straight win with a dominant performance over the visiting 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Thunder lost to the Grizzlies despite the fact that Memphis was missing franchise star Mike Conley from the lineup. Oklahoma City dropped to seventh in the Western Conference standings in the process.

Later on in the night, Devin Booker erupted for 59 points for the Suns in a loss to the Utah Jazz. It is the second-most points Booker has ever scored, behind his 70-point effort in a loss to the Boston Celtics during the 2016-17 season.

Caboclo leads short-handed Grizz over Thunder



If you would have guessed that Bruno Caboclo would be the MVP of tonight's Thunder-Jazz game, you probably would have been the only one. But that was exactly the case as Memphis upset Oklahoma City. Caboclo posted 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies.

Booker scores 59 points in losing effort to Jazz



The Suns may be terrible, but man, Devin Booker can score. As mentioned earlier, the young shooting guard scored 59 points in a losing effort to the Jazz. He did so on an efficient 19-of-34 from the field, 5-of-8 from three-point range and a near-perfect 16-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Two guys all over Book?



Don't matter. 59 POINTS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omLdRxjgyg — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 26, 2019

Jimmer receives standing ovation in return to Utah



The state of Utah can't get enough of "Jimmer Time." Jimmer Fredette made his return on Monday night and the BYU product received a standing ovation from the Jazz home crowd as he entered the game for the first time.

Jimmer Fredette receives an ovation in his return to Utah! #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/qjwLUgcVMv — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2019

Vucevic leads Magic to big win

The Magic continued their playoff push with a big win over the 76ers. Winning their fifth game in a row, the Magic are now just half a game behind the Heat for the eighth spot in the East. Leading the way on Monday night was their big man, Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Carter drops it behind his head

Jevon Carter showed off his passing skills on the fastbreak, dropping a nifty little pass behind his head to Delon Wright for the slam.

Smith scores first NBA points

Sixers rookie Zhaire Smith had a rough go of things for most of the season, as he dealt with myriad health problems. He's healthy now though, and made his NBA debut against the Magic.

Boban overpowers Vucevic, also dunks over him



And in keeping with the trend, Embiid wasn't the only Sixer to dunk all over Vucevic. Boban also got in on the action as the 7-foot-3 big man made the Magic big man feel really small with this dunk.

Embiid overpowers Vucevic, dunks all over him



Both of these guys are All-Stars, but only one of them had the last laugh on this sequence. Check out this dunk by Joel Embiid over Nikola Vucevic.

Magic continue playoff hunt

The Magic haven't been to the playoffs since 2012, and they're giving it all they've got to end that streak this season. Currently on a four-game winning streak, they've pulled to within one game of the Heat for the eighth spot in the East. Those four wins have come against the likes of the Cavaliers, Hawks, Pelicans and Grizzlies though, and they'll face much tougher competition on Monday when they host the 76ers. If they can figure out a way to get this win and extend their winning streak to five games, it will give them a big boost towards their playoff hopes.