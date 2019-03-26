NBA scores, updates, highlights: Magic crush Sixers for fifth straight win; Nets visit Trail Blazers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. Though there are just four games set for Monday night and all of them have serious implications in playoff seeding.

Starting things off this evening, the playoff-hungry Magic picked up their fifth straight win with a dominant performance over the visiting 76ers.

Later on the Thunder -- currently tied for sixth in the West -- will try to get an important win over the lowly Grizzlies. At the same time, the Jazz, who are the team tied with the Thunder, face another bottom feeder in the Suns.

To close out the night, the Nets take on the Trail Blazers, with each team still jockeying for seeding. The Nets are trying to hold on to sixth in the East, while the Trail Blazers are just one game behind the Rockets for third in the West.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Monday, March 25

*All times Eastern

Vucevic leads Magic to big win

The Magic continued their playoff push with a big win over the 76ers. Winning their fifth game in a row, the Magic are now just half a game behind the Heat for the eighth spot in the East. Leading the way on Monday night was their big man, Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Carter drops it behind his head

Jevon Carter showed off his passing skills on the fastbreak, dropping a nifty little pass behind his head to Delon Wright for the slam.

Smith scores first NBA points

Sixers rookie Zhaire Smith had a rough go of things for most of the season, as he dealt with myriad health problems. He's healthy now though, and made his NBA debut against the Magic.

And in keeping with the trend, Embiid wasn't the only Sixer to dunk all over Vucevic. Boban also got in on the action as the 7-foot-3 big man made the Magic big man feel really small with this dunk.

Embiid overpowers Vucevic, dunks all over him



Both of these guys are All-Stars, but only one of them had the last laugh on this sequence. Check out this dunk by Joel Embiid over Nikola Vucevic.

Magic continue playoff hunt

The Magic haven't been to the playoffs since 2012, and they're giving it all they've got to end that streak this season. Currently on a four-game winning streak, they've pulled to within one game of the Heat for the eighth spot in the East. Those four wins have come against the likes of the Cavaliers, Hawks, Pelicans and Grizzlies though, and they'll face much tougher competition on Monday when they host the 76ers. If they can figure out a way to get this win and extend their winning streak to five games, it will give them a big boost towards their playoff hopes.