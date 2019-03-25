NBA scores, updates, highlights: Magic look for fifth straight win vs. Sixers; Nets visit Trail Blazers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. Though there are just four games set for Monday night and all of them have serious implications in playoff seeding.

Starting things off this evening, the playoff-hungry Magic will look for their fifth straight win when they host the 76ers. Orlando is currently one game back of the Heat for the eighth spot in the East, while the 76ers are trying to tighten their grip on third.

Later on the Thunder -- currently tied for sixth in the West -- will try to get an important win over the lowly Grizzlies. At the same time, the Jazz, who are the team tied with the Thunder, face another bottom feeder in the Suns.

To close out the night, the Nets take on the Trail Blazers, with each team still jockeying for seeding. The Nets are trying to hold on to sixth in the East, while the Trail Blazers are just one game behind the Rockets for third in the West.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Monday, March 25

*All times Eastern

Magic continue playoff hunt

The Magic haven't been to the playoffs since 2012, and they're giving it all they've got to end that streak this season. Currently on a four-game winning streak, they've pulled to within one game of the Heat for the eighth spot in the East. Those four wins have come against the likes of the Cavaliers, Hawks, Pelicans and Grizzlies though, and they'll face much tougher competition on Monday when they host the 76ers. If they can figure out a way to get this win and extend their winning streak to five games, it will give them a big boost towards their playoff hopes.