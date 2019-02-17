NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2019: Hamidou Diallo's soaring dunk over Shaquille O'Neal steals the show

Whether it was the lack of big names, the incredibly high standard set by Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon a few years back or the plethora of failed attempts, the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest felt a little underwhelming. But that isn't to say there weren't any cool moments.

Miles Bridges connected on a sweet 360 slam and Dennis Smith Jr. flew over rapper J. Cole, but Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo stole the show. Before going on to win the title, Diallo threw down the best dunk of the night when he jumped over Shaquille O'Neal with his second slam of the first round.

Initially, Diallo had a worker carry out one of the ball racks that was used for the 3-point contest, and it appeared he was going to vault it to throw down his slam. That was just a set-up though, and after a brief search for someone super tall, he brought out one of the biggest players in NBA history.

Positioning Shaq in the paint, Diallo then slightly ripped his jersey to reveal a Superman shirt underneath -- an ode to the big man he enlisted to help him. Starting from right about the 3-point line, Diallo took a few steps and exploded to the rim. He easily cleared Shaq and threw it down with his right hand, sticking his elbow in the rim a la Vince Carter. And while he was hanging there, he showed off the Superman logo for what was a pretty cool shot.

Diallo's Superman slam was easily the best of the night. He showcased his incredible athleticism, displayed plenty of style and completed it on his first attempt.