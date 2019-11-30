NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Blake Griffin shows off Jordan 34 PE collection; LeBron James makes jump

The beautiful thing about the NBA's sneaker scene is that just when you think things are starting to peak a new wave of kicks starts making the rounds and causes a shakeup. We thought Vol. 4 of the Sneaker King Power Rankings was the indicator of things to come and that we had seen the best kicks players had to offer for a bit. We were wrong.

We're talking player exclusive sneakers. The kicks that you can't walk into your local sneaker store and buy. The ones that even the most connected and plugged-in sneakerheads can't get their hands on. These are the kicks with the alternate colorways, the nicknames stitched on the sides, made for that specific player to remind you how much more shoe game they have than you. These are the kicks that landed most of the players in their respective positions this week.

In the mood to browse through a collection of unrivaled kicks you'll never see on a shelf? That's exactly what you'll get in Vol. 5 of our Sneaker King Power Rankings.

You really can't go too long without featuring Russell Westbrook in a sneaker ranking. Westbrook is among the league's elite when it comes to sneakers and he proved that this week, breaking out multiple player exclusive colorways of his signature Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 sneakers. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Russell Westbrook in his signature Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 PE. USATSI

Russell Westbrook in another Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 PE. USATSI

Luka Doncic's sneaker free agency is in full effect. The Mavericks star guard is finally taking full advantage of his sneaker freedom and is shuffling between shoe brands as frequently as possible when he hits the court. Luckily for us, Doncic has proven to be a genuine sneakerhead so the kicks he's breaking out are all hits. This week, he laced up the Under Armour Curry 7 'Sour Patch Kids' for a game and then moved on to one of Chris Paul's signature Jordan kicks.

Luka Doncic in the Under Armour Curry 7 'Sour Patch Kids.' USATSI

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan CP3.XII. USATSI

It's not easy coming up with unique ways to describe Langston Galloway's sneaker creativity on a weekly basis. But, then again, one can imagine it's not easy coming up with different custom kicks to rock on a nightly basis either. So thumbs up to the NBA's custom sneaker king for continuing to find ways to shake up the shoe game.

Langston Galloway in a 'Cars' inspired Q4 custom. USATSI

Langston Galloway in another Q4 custom. USATSI

Giannis Antetokounmpo could likely be headed to consecutive MVP awards the way he's playing for the Bucks this season. He's also taking full advantage of the perks that come with being Nike's latest signature athlete. The Greek Freak has been blessing us with so many new flavors of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 kicks and there isn't a single complaint to go around.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in his signature Nike Zoom Freak 1. USATSI

Pistons star Blake Griffin has said he isn't the type to break out a bunch of different styles when it comes to his on-court kicks. He likes to identify one shoe that works for his frame and technique and stick to it. It sure does look like he found a perfect match in the Jordan 34. Griffin is on an absolute tear when it comes to his player exclusive colorways and if he keeps this momentum going the No. 6 spot won't be his ceiling.

Blake Griffin in a Jordan 34 PE. USATSI

5. Taurean Prince (Last Week: NR)

Taurean Prince is another name you need to know when you're dissecting the NBA's burgeoning sneaker scene. Prince's sneaker game runs deep and he's capable of locking up a top 5 spot in every Sneaker King Power Rankings. This week he was on top of his game like usual, lacing up the Nike Kobe 3 'Prelude,' a shoe that released back in 2013 and is an absolute gem from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line.

Taurean Prince rocking the Nike Kobe 3 'Prelude.' Getty

Nuggets guard Gary Harris has been on quite a sneaker run over the past few weeks. He burst on the scene last week with one of the more impressive player exclusive editions of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 and he's kept that momentum going here in Vol. 5. The highlight of Harris' sneaker week was when he laced up the Nike Kobe 6 'Italian Camo,' a shoe that released back in 2011 and could be making a return in 2020.

Gary Harris wearing the Nike Kobe 6 'Italian Camo.' USATSI

Montrezl Harrell is finally back in his rightful place among the contenders for the Sneaker King crown. His last week was riddled with sneaker heat like the Nike Kyrie 5 'Pineapple House,' the Nike Flightposite 1 'Knicks' and the Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier 'Think 16.' So much versatility in such a short span is much of the reason why Harrell is a legit Sneaker King contender.

Montrezl Harrell wearing the Nike Kyrie 5 'Pineapple House.' USATSI

Montrezl Harrell rocking the Nike Flightposite 'Knicks.' USATSI

LeBron James really wants you to know that only he has access to the best of the best when it comes to his signature sneaker line with Nike. King James has the player exclusive kicks from his Nike LeBron 17 line rolling and we seemingly get to check out a new pair every time he hits the court. This week's run was as good as it gets and the only way to do it justice is to keep scrolling and check them out yourself.

LeBron James in a Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)

The NBA's undisputed sneaker king P.J. Tucker is no longer a sneaker free agent. He re-signed with Nike this week, ending one of the most discusses sneaker free agencies in recent memory. Some people wondered how re-signing with Nike would impact the kicks Tucker wears on the court? That impact will be minimal. Breaking out super rare kicks is just what makes Tucker tick. He's in his element when the entire sneaker community is buzzing about which pair of kicks he laced up. This week wasn't any different and that's why he continues to defend his No. 1 spot.

P.J. Tucker wearing a Nike 2K5 Huarache. USATSI

P.J. Tucker in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE. USATSI

Just Missed The Cut

Heat guard Tyler Herro, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Pelicans guard Frank Jackson, Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge and 76ers forward Tobias Harris.