NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Isaiah Thomas, Ja Morant make big jumps; Kyrie Irving knocked off top spot

There's been no shortage of sneaker heat on the hardwood during the early portion of this NBA season. Players are showing off their creativity and, most importantly, showing off how much pull they have with their shoe connects. In Vol. 1 of our Sneaker King power rankings, Kyrie Irving took the top spot after an incredible run of kicks. His performance was enough to upstage the reigning Sneaker King in P.J. Tucker, who didn't land in the No. 1 spot for just the second time in the last two seasons.

Has Irving done enough to defend the top spot? Has Tucker returned to his normal form of lapping the field? Who else made enough of a splash to make the cut? Find out in this week's edition of NBA Sneaker King power rankings.

Not only is Heat big man Bam Adebayo as versatile as they come on the court but the third-year player out of Kentucky is always on the cutting edge when it comes to his shoe game. Adebayo was a regular in the Sneaker King power rankings last season, blending a number of custom kicks while casually breaking out some rare gems from the Nike line. He makes the cut this week after dipping into his bag and pulling out the Jordan 14 Rip Hamilton PE and gets extra credit after unearthing the Nike LeBron 7 'No Flywire,' a shoe that released back in 2010. When these kicks released, Adebayo was just 12 years old. He's a student of the sneaker game and it shows.

Bam Adebayo breaks out the Jordan 14 Rip Hamilton PE. USATSI

Montrezl Harrell continues to shine for the Clippers this season, coming off the bench and providing one of the most effective scoring punches around the league. Harrell's also one of the NBA's most multifaceted sneakerheads and he's been showing that off as of late. He broke out the Adidas T-Mac Millenium '13 in 35,' which was made to tell the story of Rockets star Tracy McGrady doing the unbelievable and scoring 13 points in just 35 seconds against the Spurs back in 2004. Harrell put his creativity on display with a custom pair of Jordan 10's inspired by the early-2000s TV show 'The Proud Family." And as if all that weren't enough, the Clippers big man put two Jordan 1 pairs on display in a showdown with the Trail Blazers - starting with the Jordan 1 'Gatorade' and finishing the game in the Jordan 1 Mid 'Shattered Backboard.'

Montrezl Harrell hooping in the Adidas T-Mac Millenium '13 in 35.' USATSI

Lakers star LeBron James seems to be having a ton of fun on the court this season. Why wouldn't he be? The Lakers are winning, Anthony Davis is a force to be reckoned with and The King is toying with opponents and the notion that he's washed. James is doing all this while shuffling between his signature kicks. The Nike LeBron 17 debuted this season and he's been breaking out a number of player exclusive colorways that have all been hits. You'll also see below that James keeps his Nike LeBron 16 lows on deck ready for an appearance at all times. Based on the heat he's shown at this point, it's safe to say James can compete for the No. 1 spot in the Sneaker King rankings on any given week.

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 16 low. USATSI

Is there anything Mavericks second-year player Luka Doncic can't do? The reigning Rookie of the Year is looking like an MVP candidate through the first few weeks of the season and his kick game has the same kind of pedigree. Doncic is a huge fan of the Nike Kobe 4 silhouette and is unleashing his collection on the hardwood this year. Keep scrolling to check out his best from the last week.

Luka Doncic in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE. USATSI

Luka Doncic keeps it going in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated 'Bucks.' USATSI

The battle for the NBA's custom king throne might have to go through Pistons guard Langston Galloway. He's been on an absolute tear to start this season, showing off different customs on a nightly basis. Galloway is one of this week's biggest risers, moving up three spots after breaking out kicks inspired by the TV show 'Doug' and the movie 'Semi-Pro.' The guy has good taste when it comes to what to watch, and he's not too shabby with the footwear. Keep an eye on his kicks this season, they won't disappoint.

Langston Galloway in his Q4 customs inspired by the TV show 'Doug.' USATSI

More custom heat from Langston Galloway; this Q4 custom inspired by the movie 'Semi-Pro.' USATSI

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant should not be flying under the radar, but it seems like he is. The high-flying guard is hitting his stride and starting to establish himself as a must-watch player. Morant makes a nice climb in this week's rankings, moving all the way up into the top 5. How did he pull that off? He combined the latest sneaker technology Nike has to offer with some of the best custom work from designer Sierato. The duo worked up two custom kicks and used the Nike Adapt BB as the base model for each pair. Amazing work, keep scrolling to check it out.

Ja Morant in a Nike Adapt BB custom decorated in Grizzlies colors. USATSI

Ja Morant with another Nike Adapt BB custom. USATSI

Consistency is one of DeMar DeRozan's strong suits when it comes to his shoe game. The Spurs swingman remains in the No. 4 spot in this week's rankings after another strong showing. Last week, he earned this spot with a number of Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE's but he added some extra flair this time around and that's why he's still in the top five. DeRozan went deep into his sneaker vault and pulled out the highly-coveted Nike Kobe 1 'Prelude,' which was designed to pay homage to Kobe Bryant's 81-point game against the Raptors in 2005.

DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 1 'Prelude.' USATSI

DeMar DeRozan rocking a Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE. USATSI

Isaiah Thomas is in the midst of a comeback run for the Wizards this season after a hip injury put his career in jeopardy. Proving he belongs on the hardwood is something Thomas has been doing all his life, but when it comes to the sneaker scene he doesn't have much to prove at all. This week, Thomas edged out DeRozan when it comes to who broke out the best from the Nike Kobe line. Having Thomas back on the court and thriving means the NBA shoe game gets a major boost.

Isaiah Thomas breaks out the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Wizenard.' Getty

Isaiah Thomas in a Nike Kobe 4 PE. Getty

2. Kyrie Irving (Last Week: 1)

Nets star guard Kyrie Irving took the No. 1 spot in last week's Sneaker King rankings and didn't do anything himself to relinquish that top spot, it just means the player who came in at the top this week did something remarkable. Irving put on a show to start the season, wearing the best from his Nike Kyrie 5 collection but this week he's giving fans something new to look at. The All-Star is finally lacing up his new Nike Kyrie 6 on the court and the sneaker, just like his previous model, is a hit. Keep scrolling to check out the Kyrie 6 in action.

Kyrie Irving debuts the Nike Kyrie 6 'Tokyo.' USATSI

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 2)

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker isn't used to coming in second when it comes to sneakers. He's the standard when you think about NBA sneakerheads and his No. 2 spot last week, or any time he's not No. 1, was a massive upset. Tucker's back to lapping the field this week after an incredible run that he simply made look easy. He and his interns - yes, he has interns - unearthed the Nike LeBron 8 'DJ Clark Kent' from the depths of the internet and broke them out this week. He kept the momentum going with a shoe he likes to break out every once in awhile to remind us of how much pull he has, the Nike Kobe 1 DeMar DeRozan PE. This was the type of bounce back performance you would expect from the NBA's Sneaker King.

P.J. Tucker wearing the Nike LeBron 8 'DJ Clark Kent.' Getty

P.J. Tucker in the Nike Kobe 1 DeMar DeRozan PE. USATSI

P.J. Tucker in a new Nike Kobe 4 PE colorway. USATSI

Just Missed The Cut

Knicks guard Allonzo Trier, Nuggets guard Garry Harris, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Magic guard Markelle Fultz, Mavericks guard Delon Wright, Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, Hawks guard DeAndre Bembry, Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson and Hawks guard Cam Reddish.