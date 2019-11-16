NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Jayson Tatum, Allonzo Trier make run at P.J. Tucker for No. 1 spot

There hasn't been a shortage of fire sneakers on the NBA hardwood throughout this last week. The competition rose to a new level and four players jumped into the mix here in Vol. 3 of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings. That means you're about to witness the biggest turnover from one week to another so far this season. This week features a number of Veteran's Day tributes, crazy customs and enough vintage Nike's you would think Phil Knight himself is supplying the league's best sneakerheads with kicks.

The race for the top spot was as close as could be this week. If you like kicks, Vol. 3 of the Sneaker King Power Rankings is for you.

Nets star Kyrie Irving has appeared in every edition of the Sneaker King rankings so far. He started the season off incredibly hot, giving his signature Nike Kyrie 5 a proper sendoff by rocking rare player exclusive pairs. Over the past two weeks, Irving has started to introduce the NBA world to his latest shoe, the Nike Kyrie 6. There aren't any complaints when it comes to the new signature, and the colorways he's rocking continue to impress. Keep scrolling to check out two of the more eye-popping iterations for the Kyrie 6.

Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 6 'Berlin.' USATSI

Hawks rookie Cam Reddish is still trying to find his way in the NBA. The youngin' just turned 20 years old so there's a lot that he has to get accustomed to on the NBA scene. One thing he doesn't have to worry about is stepping up his shoe game. Reddish has that area of his game down. He makes his first appearance in these rankings after showing off his admiration for the Nike Kyrie 5.

Cam Reddish in the Nike Kyrie 5 'Black Rainbow.' USATSI

Cam Reddish breaks out the Nike Kyrie 5 'Mamba Mentality.' USATSI

LeBron James should probably be higher on this list. The fact that he's not just means that the level of heat in front of him is beyond remarkable. You'll have to keep scrolling to verify that, but we operate only in facts here. James put up another strong sneaker showing this week. He broke out his Nike LeBron 17 Lakers PE in a win against the Suns, that's light work for him at this point. What ensured he didn't drop out of the top 10 was the latest LeBron 17 PE he debuted in the matchup against the Warriors. The primarily yellow upper is accented by Lakers purple around the ankle and across the heel. Straight fire from The King.

LeBron James debuts a new Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 17 Lakers PE. USATSI

Mavericks triple-double machine Luka Doncic returns at the No. 7 spot this week. His shoe game this year has been as consistent as his play on the court. Doncic makes the cut here after showing the Nike Kobe line some serious love during his past few games. He broke out the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'FTB Snake' and the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated 'Black Mamba' throughout this run. It's that type of production that's going to keep Doncic in the running for the Sneaker King crown all season.

Luka Doncic in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'FTB Snake.' USATSI

Luka Doncic rocking the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated 'Black Mamba.' Getty

By the standards he set last season, Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell got off to a relatively slow start when it comes to his shoe game. Harrell was the No. 1 contender for the Sneaker King crown last year and he's up three spots this week after putting on an absolute show with his kicks. He paid tribute to the veterans with a custom pair of kicks for Veteran's Day, he broke out the Nike KD 4 'N7,' gave us a glimpse of the Nike LeBron 7 'Dunkman' and pulled out the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 'Los Angeles.' This is the type of output that will lift him into contention on a weekly basis.

Montrezl Harrell in the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 'Los Angeles.' USATSI

If you don't know Langston Galloway is the NBA's custom sneaker king, then you're simply not paying attention. Showing off his creativity and thinking outside the box is a nightly routine for the Pistons guard. This week, Galloway broke out a special custom honoring a family member that served in the military for Veteran's Day. When the Pistons headed to Miami to face off against the Heat, he debuted a custom pair of his Q4 kicks inspired by the movie 'Bad Boys,' which takes place in Miami. Extra credit for always finding a way to tie his custom sneakers into the city he's visiting. It's a next level dedication for Galloway.

Langston Galloway in his custom Q4 kicks for Veteran's Day. USATSI

Langston Galloway rocking a Bad Boys inspired custom in Miami against the Heat. USATSI

Jayson Tatum is fully embracing life as one of the new faces of Jordan Brand. He is taking the new Jordan 34 model and completely adding his own flair to much success. His run this week has been pretty much flawless. He's bringing out a new player exclusive pair of the Jordan 34 each night and they're all fire. Check out Tatum's sneaker heat below.

Jayson Tatum in a Jordan 34 PE inspired by his favorite childhood movies. Getty

Jayson Tatum in the Jordan 34 'Wear Test.' USATSI

Jazz forward Jeff Green is definitely feeling a very specific model of sneakers right now and we're not mad at him one bit. Over the last week, Green has shuffled between a number of pairs of the classic Jordan 10. This shoe is widely regarding as one of the most comfortable Jordan retro shoes to play in and it sure seems like Green agrees. Keep scrolling to get a look at Green rocking the Jordan 10 'Duck Camo,' Jordan 10 'Woodland Camo' and the Jordan 10 'Seattle.'

Jeff Green wearing the Jordan 10 'Duck Camo.' USATSI

Jeff Green keeps the vibes going with the Jordan 10 'Woodland Camo.' Getty

Jeff Green in the Jordan 10 'Seattle.' Getty

On any given night in the NBA you're likely to catch at least half a dozen players wearing the Nike Kobe 4, which has recently been retroed in high quantities by The Swoosh. It's an amazing shoe from Kobe Bryant's signature line that produced great sneakers year after year. Knicks guard Allonzo Trier makes the cut in the No. 2 spot because he switched things up and didn't go the easy route with the Kobe 4. This week, Trier broke out the Nike Kobe 5 'Miles Davis,' a shoe that released six months before Bryant and the Lakers won their second straight title in 2010. As if that wasn't enough heat, Trier also laced up the classic Nike Kobe 6 'Supreme Chaos' during his hot streak.

Allonzo Trier breaks out the Nike Kobe 5 'Miles Davis.' USATSI

Allonzo Trier in the Nike Kobe 6 'Supreme Chaos.' Getty

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)

James Harden is on an unprecedented scoring run to start this season. He seemingly can't hit the hardwood without dropping a smooth 40 points on the opposition. His teammate P.J. Tucker is on the same kind of streak but it's because he hasn't had a single game this season where his sneaker game wasn't the best on the court. The NBA's sneaker king is back in the No. 1 spot this week after casually lacing up some player exclusive kicks, Jordan retros and a vintage pair from the Nike LeBron line. Do yourself a favor and scroll through Tucker's kicks this week, it's like taking a stroll through a sneaker museum.

P.J. Tucker in a Jordan CP3.XII PE inspired by his love for pancakes. USATSI

P.J. Tucker rocking the Jordan 21 Red Suede. Getty

Just Missed The Cut

Nuggets guard Gary Harris, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Nuggets forward Jerami Grant, Heat guard Tyler Herro and Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas.