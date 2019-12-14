NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield make the cut; Montrezl Harrell makes run for No. 1

After a week-long hiatus, the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings are back and ready to highlight all the best footwear that has hit the hardwood recently. This week's theme revolves around a bunch of newcomers to the list and an upset that brings in a new No. 1 at the top. With the season more than a quarter of the way through, players are really starting to hit their grooves when it comes to showing off their best shoe game and we're all reaping the benefits.

New names, new kicks, new heat. You'll get all of that in Vol. 6 of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings below.

Jimmy Butler seems to be really enjoying his new life in Miami. His new team is winning regularly and finally getting the respect it deserves on a national scale. And while all that is amazing, Butler is subtly putting on a sneaker show whenever he hits the court at American Airlines Arena. Butler is among the small group of Jordan Brand athletes and he's always liable to break out an amazing pair of Jordans. This week he makes the cut after lacing up the Jordan XXX1 All-Star 'Chameleon' and the Jordan 28 'Bel-Air.'

Jimmy Butler wearing the Jordan XXX1 All-Star 'Chameleon.' USATSI

Jimmy Butler rocking the Jordan 28 'Bel-Air.' USATSI

Keeping the South Beach theme going, here's Heat big man Bam Adebayo. He makes the cut after dipping into his sneaker stock and breaking out a special pair of custom kicks to celebrate his mom's birthday. Miami-based designer Marcus Rivero - or SolesBySir on social media - put together the kicks for Adebayo and really came through on the execution. Keep scrolling for the best from Bam this week.

Bam Adebayo in a custom pair of Jordan 11's made to celebrate his mom's birthday. USATSI

Bam Adebayo rocking the Nike Zoom Freak 1. USATSI

8. Taurean Prince (Last Week: 5)

Nets forward Taurean Prince is really as versatile as they come in the NBA's sneaker game. On any given night you can count on him to break out the best from Jordan retros to the most sought after Nike kicks. He did all that this week and that's why he comes in at the No. 8 spot in one of our most competitive editions to date. Prince's highlights this run include the Nike Kobe 5 Prelude 'Finals MVP' and the Jordan 11 'Cap and Gown.'

Taurean Prince rocking the Nike Kobe 5 Prelude 'Finals MVP.' USATSI

76ers forward Tobias Harris is among a select group of players in the NBA today that could single-handedly keep the momentum going for the Nike Kobe line. Harris breaks out rare gems and new heat from the Kobe line on a nightly basis and he took it to a new level this week. He broke out the Nike Kobe 5 'Chaos,' which is rumored to be making its first release since 2009 very soon. Then he casually showed off one of the cleanest Nike Kobe 4 PE's we've seen all season. Keep scrolling to take a look.

Tobias Harris in the Nike Kobe 5 'Chaos.' USATSI

Tobias Harris rocking a Nike Kobe 4 PE. USATSI

Blake Griffin might be the biggest sneaker surprise in the NBA this season. He's on record saying he's not your typical sneakerhead that thrives by switching into a bunch of different shoes, but that isn't slowing him down at all this season. Griffin has been showing off his personality through his shoes lately and that's been making for a number of amazing player exclusive kicks. Below you'll see pairs inspired by 'The Office' and 'Captain America.'

Blake Griffin in a Jordan 34 PE inspired by TV sitcom 'The Office.' USATSI

Blake Griffin rocking a Captain America Jordan 34 PE. USATSI

It was only a matter of time before Kings guard Buddy Hield made an appearance in our Sneaker King Power Rankings. Not only did he do enough to make the cut, but his shoe game has been impressive enough to make a top-5 splash. Hield's highlights include the Nike Kobe 5 'Dark Knight,' which is one of the cleanest colorways you'll find in the classic Kobe 5 catalog.

Buddy Hield in the classic Nike Kobe 5 'Dark Knight.' Getty

Buddy Hield in the Nike Kobe 5 Wolf Grey. USATSI

There's really not much more to say about the NBA's custom sneaker king Langston Galloway. He really loves this shoe stuff and puts a bunch of time and effort into that craft just like he does into improving his game on the court. When the Pistons faced off against the Mavericks in Mexico recently, Galloway got really creative with a custom pair of kicks honoring the late Mexican-American singer Selena. He also made it clear where his football roots are with a custom pair designed to show off his love for LSU and the Saints.

Langston Galloway making his football alliances clear with these customs. USATSI

It's a great time to be LeBron James. The Lakers are rolling, he's dishing assists to Anthony Davis with ease and he's on an absolute run when it comes to player exclusive kicks from his signature Nike LeBron 17 line. It seems like every time The King hits the court he's lacing up another pair of kicks that only he can get his hands on. Check out the kicks below because that might be as close as any of us will ever get to them, to be honest.

LeBron James in a Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

LeBron James in another Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

2. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)

P.J. Tucker really is a fixture at the No. 1 spot every week on our Sneaker King Power Rankings and he did enough this week to keep that standard going, but that just means the player that took the top spot this week was beyond impressive. Back to Tucker, who pretty much put on a sneaker history lesson this week by breaking out shoes that were prevalent in the mid-2000s. He rocked the Jordan 11 low IE 'Argon Blue,' showed out the OG Nike Hyperdunk Lakers PE and even laced up a Nike KD 4 Volt sample. Even if he's not in the No. 1 spot, you can rest easy that his stay at No. 2 won't last long.

P.J. Tucker breaks out the Jordan 11 Low IE 'Argon Blue.' USATSI

P.J. Tucker lacing up the Nike KD 4 Volt sample. USATSI

Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell is the NBA Sneaker King No. 1 contender and hit all the high notes en route to upsetting P.J. Tucker for the top spot this week. Rare kicks and versatility are what did for Harrell. He really went deep into his sneaker collection during his recent run and the kicks you'll see below are just SOME of the best. His highlights include the Nike LeBron 11 Oregon PE, the Nike Hyperdunk 'United We Rise' and the Reebok Question Georgetown. Hats off to Harrell, this was your week in sneakers.

Montrezl Harrell in the Nike LeBron 11 Oregon PE. Getty

Montrezl Harrell in the Nike Hyperdunk 'United We Rise.' USATSI

Just Missed The Cut

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Nuggets forward Jerami Grant, Clippers forward Paul George, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.