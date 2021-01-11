This NBA season might never feel like your normal run for obvious reasons, but things are starting to go down that have made it feel a little more familiar. The Clippers are blowing leads, Stephen Curry is dropping 60-plus points and LeBron James remains (even in Year 18) remarkably good at basketball. Another familiar feeling is the consistency in which hoopers have been showing off their shoe game so far this season. It feels like no one is wasting time for later in the season or primetime games to break out the good stuff.

Believe the hype and keep scrolling to check out this week's best on-court kicks.

10. Taurean Prince

Taurean Prince has been showing love to multiple brands this season, including Jordan, New Balance and now Anta. Prince broke out a super clean colorway of Gordon Hayward's signature sneaker - the Anta GH2. Some of you might be surprised Hayward has a signature shoe, and that's fair, but you can't hate on the product itself. Shutout to Prince for showing off the versatility this season.

Taurean Prince keeping things interesting in the Anta Gordon Hayward GH2. Getty

Carsen Edwards is doing something only a handful of players have ever done before: hooping in the Adidas Yeezy QNTM basketball sneaker. The kicks are Kanye West's attempt to get his Yeezy line to stretch out as a mainstream basketball product. There have been mixed reviews on how the shoe performs on the court, but Edwards has been wearing them much of this season, so they certainly do the trick for him. The kicks are dope no doubt.

Carsen Edwards hooping in the Adidas Yeezy QNTM. Getty

Damian Lillard is already on his seventh signature shoe in his line with Adidas! That's pretty remarkable and it doesn't seem like anything is going to slow it down, especially the way Lillard continues to thrive on the court. So far this season, he's been shaking things up and breaking out different silhouettes from his line. Below you'll see him in the Dame 5 'Chinese New Year' and in a Dame 7 player exclusive colorway.

Damian Lillard wearing two different models from his signature Adidas line. Getty

The New Balance KAWHI seems to get better with every new colorway that Kawhi Leonard breaks out. If you've watched closely you'll notice that Leonard has slowly become more open to flashier colorways over the years with his New Balance kicks. Keep scrolling to check out two subtle, but absolutely fire, colorways of the KAWHI.

Kawhi Leonard is not holding back with the colorways of his New Balance KAWHI. Getty

Cameron Payne has carved himself a pretty nice role for the Phoenix Suns, who are making some serious noise to start the season in the Western Conference. And while the Suns are also loaded with Sneaker King contenders, it's been Payne who has stood out this year. He makes frequent use of Giannis Antetokounmpo's debut signature shoe - the Nike Zoom Freak 1 - which is one of the better debut sneakers from any line in a long time. Check out the colorways that helped Payne make this week's cut below.

Cameron Payne bouncing between colorways of the Nike Zoom Freak 1. Getty

This shouldn't be news to anyone at this point, but Russell Westbrook knows style, he knows fashion and he knows good sneakers. Say what you want about his signature line with Jordan Brand, but you always have to give credit for the immaculate colorways they produce with every silhouette. Here he is showing off two colorways of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4.

Russell Westbrook in his signature Jordan Why Not Zer0.4. Getty

We've documented this time and again: Tobias Harris is among a very select group of NBA players that on any given night can break out something from the Nike Kobe Bryant line that you've never seen before. "This is all I rock," he told CBS Sports last year when discussing where he ranks himself among the league's biggest Nike Kobe collectors. It was true then and it remains true now, and the proof is in the picture below with two pristine colorways.

Tobias Harris is one of the league's biggest collectors when it comes to the Nike Kobe Bryant line. Getty

As far as young players with bright futures go, Jayson Tatum is near the top of the list. He's 23 years old, already an All-Star and is on a Jordan Brand deal. How many 23-year-old hoopers wish they could check some of those boxes? As far as the footwear on the court goes, Tatum has been hopping between the Jordan 34 and the newly-released Jordan 35 this season. He was a huge fan of the Jordan 34 so it seems likely he'll continue to fluctuate between the two models this season, which means even more fire colorways for us to comb through.

Jayson Tatum bouncing between the Jordan 34 and Jordan 35 model. Getty

2. LeBron James

LeBron James might've been a little slow out of the gates with the kicks this season when measured against his own crazy standards, but all of that is out of the window this week. The King went crazy with the colorways of his Nike LeBron 18 and even broke out the Nike LeBron Ambassador 13 'Yeezy' for the game against the Grizzlies. Very impressive run.

LeBron James is starting to pick up momentum with his Nike LeBron 18. Getty

1. P.J. Tucker

If anyone ever needs help finding some long, lost ancient artifact they should call P.J. Tucker because he and his team sure know how to dig up some sneakers that haven't been seen in decades. This week, the NBA's reigning Sneaker King broke out a pair of Michael Finley Jordan 14 player exclusive kicks that should be in a Jordan Brand museum somewhere. That was his biggest flex of the week, but it's not like he stopped showing off his sneaker heat just there. Check out the rest of his highlights below.