NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Langston Galloway's must-see customs; Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan return

The holiday season is huge in the sneaker world. The biggest and most anticipated shoe drops of the year happen around this time and, for those fortunate enough to land a new pair of kicks, the time right after the holidays is when to show them off. That concept doesn't really apply to NBA sneakerheads because they're lucky enough to get their hands on releases weeks and months before they hit stores. So as we break down Vol. 7 of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings you'll notice a ton of unreleased kicks, more player exclusives and the debut of another signature shoe.

Holiday heat featuring some of the best kicks we've seen to date. That's what you're getting in Vol. 7 below.

10. Russell Westbrook (Last Week: NR)

Landing a signature shoe with Jordan Brand is a massive accomplishment. You could count on one hand how many athletes have that on their resume. Russell Westbrook is one of them and he just debuted his third signature shoe, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3. The shoe comes with a ton of potential for Westbrook to show off his creativity and personality just like he did with his last signature sneaker. There's more heat to come from The Brodie this season and that's a fact.

Russell Westbrook debuts his latest signature shoe, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3. USATSI

9. Derrick Jones Jr. (Last Week: NR)

Derrick Jones Jr.'s locker at American Airlines Arena is filled to the brim with rare sneakers ranging from Nike signatures to Jordan retros. If you're looking for some heat, Airplane Mode can definitely come through. Lingering injuries have kept Jones Jr. off the court and unfortunately also off the Sneaker King rankings, but he's healthy now and back in the mix. This week's highlights include some of his better selections from the Nike Kobe line, including the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP.'

Derrick Jones Jr. rocking the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP.' USATSI

8. DeMar DeRozan (Last Week: NR)

It's been a quiet run for DeMar DeRozan as of late, but whenever he wants to flex and show off his sneaker collection he can compete with anyone in the NBA. That happened this week and that's why he slots into the No. 8 spot. DeRozan, who we've extensively documented as one of the league's biggest ambassadors for the Nike Kobe line, broke out the Nike Kobe 5 'Chaos' this week. What's so impressive about that? That shoe is slated to release for the first time since 2009 NEXT MONTH, yet DeRozan already has his pair and is casually hooping in them while we all stare in awe.

DeMar DeRozan in a Nike Kobe 4 Protro PE. USATSI

7. De'Aaron Fox (Last Week: NR)

De'Aaron Fox is finally back on the court for the Kings after missing more than a month due to injury. Fox's return not only means the Kings get their speedy floor general back, but also one of the league's biggest sneakerheads is back on the scene. Fox didn't waste any time before showing off some heat, breaking out the rare Nike Hyperdunk 'Philippines' and a uniquely designed edition of the Nike Kyrie 6.

De'Aaron Fox in the Nike Kyrie 6.

6. Tobias Harris (Last Week: 7)

Tobias Harris continues to impress week after week and that's why he's becoming a fixture in our Sneaker King Power Rankings. It's well documented that Harris is one of the NBA's biggest upholders of the Nike Kobe line today. Keeping true to his reputation, Harris broke out some gems from his Kobe collection, including the Nike Kobe 5 'China.'

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Last Week: NR)

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to take his game to unprecedented levels all while enjoying the benefits of his brand new signature Nike Zoom Freak 1 sneaker. The Greek Freak has kept his sneaker rotation filled with player exclusive colorways and kept that theme going this week. Keep scrolling for some of the best from the Nike Zoom Freak 1.

Giannis Antetopounmpo in his signature Nike Zoom Freak 1. USATSI

4. Langston Galloway (Last Week: 4)

If you attend a Pistons game you'll get to see two shows: the game itself and the art display that comes with Langston Galloway's custom kicks. The NBA's custom Sneaker King, Galloway shows off a new custom design of his Q4 kicks on a nightly basis. The customs are always so personalized that if you play close attention you'll be able to decipher some of his personality. Which movies does he like? Well, this week he wore custom kicks designed after the movie "DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story." Ever wonder if he enjoys a solid episode of "SpongeBob?" He's got pair of kicks for that, too. A catalog of Galloway's custom kicks this season would definitely be a great coffee table piece, his run has been that good.

Langston Galloway in his custom Q4 kicks designed after the movie 'DodgeBall.' USATSI

Langston Galloway in a Q4 custom designed after a certain famous cartoon sponge. USATSI

3. LeBron James (Last Week: 3)

It seems like LeBron James is wearing more player exclusive colorways of his signature Nike LeBron 17 than his previous signature kicks. But who could really blame him. You're LeBron James and you get to lace up editions of a shoe with your name on it that no one else in the world has access to. What a sweet feeling. Keep scrolling to check out this week's Nike LeBron 17 player exclusives.

LeBron James in another Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

2. Montrezl Harrell (Last Week: 1)

Montrezl Harrell really has no limits to what he'll lace up on the court next. For the first time this week, Harrell broke out a pair of New Balance kicks. Maybe teammate Kawhi Leonard made a phone call and hooked Harrell up with his signature New Balance OMN1S 'Lights On' colorway. Another highlight from Harrell's rotation this week was the Jordan 23 'Chicago.' It's this type of versatility that keeps Harrell in contention for the Sneaker King crown at all times.

Montrezl Harrell in the New Balance OMN1S 'Lights On.' USATSI

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 2)

P.J. Tucker's stint outside the No. 1 spot in our Sneaker King Power Rankings was very short lived. Tucker was up to his usual shenanigans this week, lacing up some of the rarest kicks in the NBA. Tucker broke out the Jordan 2 Doernbecher 'Peacock,' a shoe that released back in 2007 as a part of Nike's yearly partnership with Doernbecher Children's Hospital where children get the opportunity to design the shoes themselves. Making this week's claim to the No. 1 spot was a gimme after Tucker decided to show off the Jordan 13 Oregon PE, a shoe that was strictly limited to the track and field team at the University of Oregon. The shoes hold a re-sale value of over $5,000 and Tucker doesn't run track, so you do the math.

P.J. Tucker wearing the Jordan 2 Doernbecher 'Peacock.' USATSI

Just Missed The Cut

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Jazz forward Jerami Grant, Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas, Clippers forward Paul George, Knicks forward Marcus Morris, Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.