NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: LeBron James, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo make for star-studded top 5
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 4 of our Sneaker King power rankings
The NBA's biggest stars were out in full force with the crazy footwear this week in anticipation of Vol. 4 of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings. This week is all about the league's biggest names showing off their pull when it comes to the sneaker game. What's the underlying theme that all these stars are bringing to the table? Player exclusive kicks. The shoes we fawn over but realistically won't ever have a shot to lace them up ourselves.
The sneaker heat is beyond serious this time around, so get to browsing the gems Vol. 4 of our Sneaker King Power Rankings has in store for you.
10. Mike Conley (Last Week: NR)
Jazz guard Mike Conley is one of the more lowkey stars in the NBA, and his shoe game falls along those same lines. The second you start to overlook Conley, he goes on a run of sneaker heat matched by few others in the league. That sort of run is exactly what lands Conley on this week's Sneaker King Power Rankings. Conley, who's part of the Jordan Brand team, broke out two new player exclusive pairs of the Jordan 34 this week and they were both amazing. Check the kicks out below.
9. Jayson Tatum (Last Week: 4)
It was going to be hard for Jayson Tatum to keep the momentum he had last week when he landed at the No. 4 spot on the Sneaker King Power Rankings. So naturally, Tatum takes a dip but he still came through with one pair of player exclusive kicks that was dope enough to keep him in the mix. The lemonade-inspired Jordan 34 keeps the trend of childhood designs Tatum has made popular this season. If he keeps breaking out exclusive kicks every week, it's going to be hard to knock Tatum out of the top 10.
8. Langston Galloway (Last Week: 5)
We will continue to beat the Langston Galloway drum until the Pistons guard starts to get the respect he deserves in the NBA sneaker scene. Galloway breaks out a pair of custom kicks on a nightly basis and they all give you a glimpse inside his personality. Keep scrolling to check out the custom heat Galloway broke out this week.
7. Montrezl Harrell (Last Week: 6)
Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell continues to find his sneaker groove on the court this season. This week, Harrell was definitely feeling vibes from the Nike Kevin Durant line and he dipped into his extensive collection to break out some of those gems. Harrell laced up the Nike KD 5 'Aunt Pearl,' a shoe that releases every year when there's a new shoe in the line to elevate the stories of women battling cancer. Keeping the Nike KD 5 trend going, Harrell also laced up the KD 5 'Area 72,' a shoe that released for the All-Star Game back in 2013.
6. Luka Doncic (Last Week: 7)
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is in a very unique position when it comes to his shoe situation. The second-year player is already a sneaker free agent and is in the thick of things when it comes to the NBA's early MVP conversation. How is any of that possible? Here's a full breakdown. Doncic is starting to take full advantage of his sneaker free agency by rocking kicks on the court for the first time that aren't Nike. Check out the Under Armour and Jordan Brand shoes Doncic broke out this week below.
5. Paul George (Last Week: NR)
Paul George is finally on the court for the Clippers, which means he's back on the Sneaker King Power Rankings. PG-13 was a regular in these rankings last season and he's picking right up where he left off. He has his signature Nike PG 3 shoe on display and is bringing the heat. George broke out the Nike PG 3 'Apollo 14' this week and that shoe simply doesn't get enough credit for being a fascinating combination of creative and subtle all at once. We're sure there's way more heat in store from George this season so stay tuned.
4. LeBron James (Last Week: 8)
Lakers star LeBron James is finally giving us a peek inside his extensive and very exclusive collection of his signature Nike LeBron 17 collection. This week has been all about new player exclusive colorways and that's why James jumps all the way from No. 8 to No. 4 in the rankings. James also broke out the LeBron 17 'Win/Win' in a matchup against the Thunder to rave reviews. The shoe is derived from the ongoing support James shows to high schools Christ The King, Fairfax and his alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary's. Keep scrolling for these must-see kicks.
3. Gary Harris (Last Week: NR)
Nuggets guard Gary Harris is another player whose sneaker game is extremely slept on. The guy simply rocks heat every single night. Harris might've broke out one of the best colorways of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 to hit the NBA hardwood this season with a Nuggets inspired player exclusive you can see below. He's also made frequent work of the Nike Kobe AD lately and that helps him solidify his spot in this week's Sneaker King rankings.
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Last Week: NR)
It was only a matter of time before reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made a huge enough splash to land on our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings. That time is now after the Greek Freak went on an absolute tear showing off his signature shoe. Antetokounmpo showed off the Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Coming to America,' and also put on display a super clean player exclusive version of his Nike kicks.
1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)
P.J. Tucker has been in his sneaker bag lately, but that's really nothing new as the Rockets swingman completes his third straight week in the No. 1 spot of our Sneaker King Power Rankings. Is it really possible for Tucker to keep the same momentum he's shown over the last few weeks you ask? The answer is simply yes and this might be his strongest performance of the season thus far. Tucker broke out the Nike Air Max 90 Off-White and casually hooped in them like they're not worth half the rent on a Houston apartment. He then unleashed the Nike LeBron 3 'Fairfax,' a shoe so rare you can't find it on any resale platform as of the time this piece was published. And if all that heat wasn't impressive enough, Tucker also unearthed the Nike Kobe 3 'Rice,' a shoe that one of his sneaker interns must've found somehow and next thing you know the NBA's sneaker king is rocking them on the court.
Just Missed The Cut
Nuggets forward Royce O'Neale, Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas, Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, Pistons forward Blake Griffin, Suns guard Devin Booker, Kings guard Buddy Hield, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Nets forward Taurean Prince and Heat guard Tyler Herro.
