NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: P.J. Tucker knocked off top spot; Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic make huge leap

It's time to get your NBA sneaker fix again. In Vol. 1 of the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings we introduced you to the creativity that puts NBA players in a different category when it comes to the shoe game. Then, we put an exclamation point on that thought when Vol. 2 rolled out, displaying how today's hoopers are working hand-in-hand with sneaker customizers to take their on-court footwear to another level.

The competition around the league to make the Sneaker King Power Rankings -- let alone claim the top spot -- is getting tougher and tougher by the week. Players are taking their footwear to an all-time high, they're reaching deep into their collections to make heads turn and are working their sneaker customizers late into the night. All that work is not going unnoticed, though; so follow along for the best edition of NBA Sneaker King to date.

15. De'Aaron Fox (Last week: 8)

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox is back at it again with the fire shoe selection. Fox is among the exclusive group of players that have made an appearance on all three editions of the power rankings. He continues to bless fans with the best colorways from high-top Nike Kobe line. Fox's on-court sneaker highlights this week feature the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Christmas," the Nike Kobe 9 Elite "Black History Month," and the Nike Kobe 9 "Red Mamba."

De'Aaron Fox continues to lace up some of the best kicks from the high-top Nike Kobe line. USATSI

14. Allonzo Trier (Last week: 11)

Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier joins Fox among the few players to be featured in all three editions of these power rankings. His on-court shoe game has continued to impress throughout the season. Lately, his sneaker highlights this week include rocking the Nike PG 2.5 "Playstation" and the Nike Kobe 6 "Supreme Chaos."

Allonzo Trier wearing the Nike Kyrie 5. Getty

13. Bam Adebayo (Last week: NR)

Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been on the cusp of breaking through and making this list for some time now. Adebayo has been one of the league's most creative players when it comes to the custom sneakers he's wearing on the court and that trait helped land him on Vol. 3 of the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings. The 21-year-old out of Kentucky had the sneaker community buzzing when he pulled out a custom pair of Jordan 11s designed after the early 2000s TV show "Static Shock." The Jordan 11 is already an iconic silhouette on its own, but adding the crisp customization definitely makes Adebayo worthy of competing to be the league's Sneaker King.

Bam Adebayo wearing a custom pair of Jordan 11s. USATSI

12. Trey Lyles (Last week: NR)

Nuggets forward Trey Lyles makes his Sneaker King debut at the No. 12 spot this week. Lyles just missed the cut last week, but kept the heat coming and could not be skipped over for another week. His recent sneaker highlights include some of the cleanest and rarest Nike Kobe sneakers that have ever been released. Lyles has hit the hardwood with the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude "Finals MVP" just a few games after he brought out the Nike Kobe 8 "All-Star."

Trey Lyles rocking some of the rarest Nike Kobe kicks. USATSI

11. Tobias Harris (Last week: NR)

Clippers forward Tobias Harris is thriving in Los Angeles and enjoying one of the better under-the-radar seasons in the NBA. Harris is also making a name for himself as an elite sneakerhead that rarely disappoints with the kicks he brings on the court. Harris is making a splash while rocking the best of the best when it comes to the Nike Kobe line, making great use of the Nike Kobe 10 Elite "Chester" and the Nike Kobe 8 "Pit Viper." Keep scrolling to see more of Harris' best kicks this season.

Tobias Harris. The Kobe collection is extensive. pic.twitter.com/DsYgciauCW — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) January 23, 2019

Tobias Harris wearing the Nike Kobe 6 "Orange County." USATSI

10. Dwyane Wade (Last week: NR)



During his swan song NBA season, Heat guard Dwyane Wade is showing us he's still a bona fide baller. Not to be overlooked is the fact he's rocking some of the most unique kicks on the court and exchanging jerseys with opponents after every game. Wade has pretty much accomplished it all in terms of his Hall of Fame career and now Li-Ning, the Chinese sportswear company, is sending him out in style in the Li-Ning Way Of Wade 7. Keep scrolling for some of Wade's best kicks over the past few weeks.

Dwyane Wade is making a unique splash with his kicks this season. USATSI

9. Russell Westbrook (Last week: 13)

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook makes his third consecutive appearance on the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings. Westbrook's consistency has been fueled by the debut of his new signature sneaker, the Jordan Why Not Zero.2. The push of a new signature shoe has been great for Westbrook, but what's really putting him over the top is the rate in which he's rocking new colorways. It seems like almost every other night the perennial MVP candidate brings out another amazing colorway for us to fawn over. Keep scrolling and check out Westbrook's latest below.

Russell Westbrook continues to debut new colorways of the Jordan Why Not Zero.2. USATSI

8. D'Angelo Russell (Last week: NR)

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell will be a first-time All-Star this season and he's also making his first NBA Sneaker King appearance. Russell just missed the cut during Vol. 2, but he's kept his sneaker game consistent and makes a huge leap into the thick of things in Vol. 3. Russell has made great use of the Nike PG line this season and has regularly rocked some of its best colorways when he's hit the court in Brooklyn. His highlights of late include the Nike PG 2.5 "Playstation" while also bringing out one of the most unique Nike PG 2.5 customs ever. Keep scrolling to catch his best hits.

D'Angelo Russell is a huge fan of the Nike PG line. USATSI

7. Paul George (Last week: 7)

Thunder swingman Paul George is back at it again with the fresh kicks. Last week, we broke down George's insane run where he shuffled between the Nike PG 2 and the newly-released Nike PG 3. The MVP candidate returns after making frequent use of the Nike PG 3 "Nasa" this week. The vibrant edition of his latest signature shoe might be one of the better colorways to hit the NBA hardwood all season.

Paul George keeping the Nike PG 3 'Nasa' in his rotation. USATSI

6. Langston Galloway (Last week: 9)

Pistons guard Langston Galloway is back in the Sneaker King Power Rankings with a slight bump up from last week. During his Sneaker King debut we put you on to Galloway's extensive sneaker collection and shed light on his unique shoe deal. Galloway continues to be one of the most creative hoopers in the NBA when it comes to his custom on-court sneakers. This week, Galloway's custom kicks pay tribute to the Pistons' classic throwback look and Hooper, the team's mascot.

Langston Galloway with the custom Q4 kicks paying homage to the Pistons mascot. USATSI

5. Luka Doncic (Last week: NR)

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is used to making the NBA community buzz, he does that on the regular. Doncic is also really good at rocking some incredible kicks whenever he hits the court. Earlier this week, we gave you a sneak peek at the "Ghostbusters" custom kicks Doncic was going to wear during his Madison Square Garden debut. Doncic is no stranger to breaking out colorful and creative custom shoes -- he made the the inaugural Sneaker King Power Rankings with two eye-popping designs. Keep scrolling for another Doncic gem.

Luka Doncic brings the 'Ghostbusters' vibe back to New York City. Getty

Before he wore them on the court, we brought you a sneak peek at Luka's latest customs. Martín Redondo/Melon Kicks

4. Lance Stephenson (Last week: 5)



The Lakers have endured a roller-coaster type of season, but one of the lone consistencies has been Lance Stephenson's on-court footwear. Stephenson has made the cut for all three volumes of the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings and moved up a spot from last week. His recent highlights include rocking the Jordan 7 "Chambray," a shoe that last released to the public in 2006. Stephenson kept the fire kicks coming with the Jordan 21 "Bred" and managed to top that when he laced up the Jordan 10 "Paris," shoes that only released in Europe.

Lance Stephenson wearing the Jordan 10 "Paris." USATSI

3. Taurean Prince (Last week: 3)

Hawks forward Taurean Prince never ceases to amaze when it comes to his sneaker game. He's been featured in all three volumes of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings and that run seems like one that will continue deep into the season. Prince's sneaker highlights this week include rocking the iconic Reebok Answer IV "Stepover," the shoe Allen Iverson wore when he put Ty Lue in a blender, hit a smooth jumper and proceeded to step over a defeated Lue. The heat didn't stop there, Prince also pulled out a beyond rare shoe in the Nike LeBron Soldier III "Fairfaix."

Taurean Prince brings out the super exclusive Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier III 'Fairfax.' USATSI

2. P.J. Tucker (Last week: 1)

Mike Tyson lost to Buster Douglas, No. 1-seeded Virginia lost to UMBC, the Soviet Union hockey squad lost to Team USA in the 1980 Olympics. All massive upsets, all forever remembered. Insert undisputed Sneaker King P.J. Tucker, who's landed comfortably in the top spot two weeks in a row ... until now. Let's make one thing clear: Tucker is in rarefied air when it comes to the shoe game and his fall from the top isn't because he came lacking this week. On the contrary, Tucker continued to bring out some of the freshest kicks in the league and blessed us with the Nike Kobe 5 "Inspector Gadget," an unreleased sample that never saw the light of day. Tucker managed to keep that momentum going with the Nike LeBron 7 "Hardwood Classic" and the Jordan 6 PE "Oregon." His return to the throne is inevitable, but for now we just have to enjoy him kicking it at No. 2.

If it's a rare shoe, chances are P.J. Tucker is lacing them up in an NBA game. GETTY/USATSI

1. Montrezl Harrell (Last week: 2)

Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell is no Buster Douglas -- he's been a legit contender coming for the top spot in the past two volumes of our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings -- but he just pulled off one of the biggest upsets when it comes to rocking the best kicks on the court. Harrell checked all the boxes this week: rare shoes, diverse colorways, multiple pairs per game and custom work that made heads turn. Harrell's custom Nike Kyrie 4s decorated after iconic and delicious Frosted Flakes cereal really did the trick this week. The move was innovative and unlike anything we've seen on the court this year. Channeling our inner Tony The Tiger here just to say this: Harrell's kicks this week weren't just good, they were gr-r-reat!

Montrezl Harrell rocking two pairs from the Nike KD line. USATSI/GETTY

Montrezl Harrell with two of the shoes that landed him in this week's top spot. USATSI/GETTY

Just missed the cut

These are the players that are on the brink of making the jump in the Sneaker King Power Rankings: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie, Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan.