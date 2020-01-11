NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings: Paul George rises with debut of Nike PG 4; Luka Doncic, Ja Morant back in mix

This was the week that if you slipped up just a little bit, you got knocked off your spot in the Sneaker King Power Rankings. Seven new players enter the rankings after a massive shakeup in one of the most competitive weeks to date. Vol. 10 is the equivalent to when coaches tighten their rotations in the playoffs, the players you'll see below all broke out the best they had to offer from their sneaker rotations.

New signature kicks were debuted, wear-test samples were unearthed and the eye-popping retros remained on deck. Keep scrolling for the most intense Sneaker King Power Rankings of the season.

This was a big week for Russell Westbrook. He returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded to the Rockets this offseason and all eyes were on him. The fans embraced him, the Thunder had a tribute video recapping his biggest moments with the franchise - it was the perfect cap to his 11 years of service in Oklahoma City. Westbrook reciprocated the love by lacing up a new colorway from his signature line - the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 'Tribute' PE. The sneakers come in OKC's colors and list Westbrook's accomplishments with the team.

Russell Westbrook in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 'Tribute' PE. USATSI

If you don't know by now, you need to know who Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is for two reasons. He's one of the league's most promising young players and is on track to be a future All-Star. The other reason is he's part of the next generation of players that fully embraces sneaker culture and brings consistent heat on the court. This week, Gilgeous-Alexander laced up the Nike Kobe 6 'Lightbulb' and the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Chaos,' which is as impressive a run as you could possibly have.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Nike Kobe 6 'Lightbulb.' USATSI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rocking the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Chaos.' USATSI

As far as versatile sneakerheads in the NBA, there aren't many players that can compete with Montrezl Harrell. In the last week, he's laced up some of the best from the signature lines of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Harrell's sneaker rotation is extensive and you never really know what he's breaking out next.

Ja Morant is electrifying. Every time he touches the ball there's a good chance you're about to see something that'll make your jaw drop. And if for some reason his incredible basketball talent doesn't impress you, then his taste in sneakers should. Morant's footwear highlights this week included the Nike Kyrie 5 'Pineapple House' and the recently debuted Nike PG 4.

Ja Morant in the Nike Kyrie 5 'Pineapple House.' USATSI

Ja Morant in the brand new Nike PG 4. USATSI

As the latest addition to the Jordan Brand family, Luka Doncic is living the life every sneakerhead envies. He's already wearing sneakers that don't release for another month, you don't have to rub it in our faces like this, Luka. On the court, Doncic just debuted the Jordan 34 low in a clean white colorway with small neon accents. He's also made frequent use of the Jordan Jumpman Diamond, one of the premier basketball sneakers the brand has to offer.

Luka Doncic debuts the Jordan 34 low. USATSI

Luka Doncic in the Jordan Jumpman Diamond low. USATSI

5. Derrick Jones Jr. (Last Week: NR)

Derrick Jones Jr. will dunk on anyone and he'll do it in some fresh kicks. These are just the way things are. This week, Airplane Mode was on a complete roll when it comes to his sneaker rotation. He broke out the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated 'Black Mamba,' the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP' and the Nike KD 'Illusion.' That's a lot of heat in just one week.

Derrick Jones Jr. in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated 'Black Mamba.' Getty

Derrick Jones Jr. wearing the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP.' Getty

Tobias Harris was simply in his sneaker bag this week. He was on a mission to show off that his collection of rare kicks from the Nike Kobe line is just on another level. He broke out the Nike Kobe 6 ASG 'Hollywood 3D,' a gem of a sneaker that hasn't seen a retail release since February 2011. As if that wasn't enough to show off, Harris also laced up the Nike Kobe 5 Protro '2K Gamer Exclusive,' a shoe that could only be purchased after achieving certain accomplishments in the video game NBA 2K. Not sure if Harris stayed up all night gaming to get his hands on these but it doesn't really matter.

Tobias Harris in the Nike Kobe 6 All-Star Game 'Hollywood 3D.' Getty

Paul George just debuted his latest signature Nike shoe, the Nike PG 4. Getting a signature shoe is impressive enough, but making it to your fourth silhouette is a distinct accomplishment. The Nike PG 4 is a new step in George's line and shows a different direction conceptually than the three previous editions. PG-13 has consistently made the best of his signature models, so we can't wait to see what comes of the Nike PG 4.

Paul George in his latest signature shoe - the Nike PG 4. USATSI

2. LeBron James (Last Week: 2)

This is not a hot take: LeBron James is having his best sneaker season in years. He's simply hitting the court with some heat every single night. What takes it to the next level is that the kicks he's lacing up are simply unattainable. It's one thing to break out a rare pair of sneakers that you have to dish out hundreds of dollars for, but it's another to consistently lace up shoes that money can't buy. Do yourself a favor and scroll down to get a glimpse of what The King was rocking this week.

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 17 'IPromise' PE. USATSI

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 15 'Yeezy' PE. USATSI

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)

Long before your favorite player's sneakers hit the stores, there's a long process of testing the sneaker prototypes to ensure that the player feels comfortable and that if any structural changes need to be made to the shoe. A brand will usually send their player a number of wear-test sample sneakers and they'll practice and train in them and send back their feedback. These shoes never make it to retail racks. You'll likely never get your hands on these kicks, unless your name is Anthony Leon "P.J." Tucker Jr., that's how life works. Among this week's highlights, Tucker broke out a wear-test sample of the Nike KD 4 for the Rockets' game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City - the NBA's Sneaker King did it again.

P.J. Tucker in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Wizenard' PE. USATSI

P.J. Tucker wearing a wear-test sample of the Nike KD 4. Getty

Just Missed The Cut

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, Thunder guard Dennis Shroder, Hawks guard DeAndre Bembry, Nuggets guard Gary Harris, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, 76ers forward Mike Scott and Kings guard Buddy Hield.