NBA Sneaker Power Rankings: Zion Williamson makes cut with Jordan PE; Ja Morant debuts new Nike Adapt BB kicks

Get ready for a jam-packed Sneaker King Power Rankings because there was a ton of heat on display this week. A couple of things factored into this: Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick and Jordan Brand endorser, finally made his way onto the NBA hardwood and players historically lace up some of their best kicks in honor of Martin Luther King Day. If you're in the mix this week, chances are you're one of the league's biggest sneakerheads and you'll be around for the long haul.

Player exclusives, custom kicks and rare gems like you've never seen before. Get all that in Vol. 12 of our Sneaker King Power Rankings.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is back in the mix this week after continuing an impressive run with the best that the Nike Kobe line has to offer on his feet. Ball wore the Nike Kobe 7 'Black History Month' for the Pelicans' game against the Grizzlies on MLK Day, then followed it up with the Nike Kobe 9 low 'Silk' later on in the week.

Lonzo Ball wearing the Nike Kobe 9 low 'Silk.' USATSI

Heat big man Bam Adebayo is finally getting the national recognition that his play on the court demands. He's in line for a spot in the All-Star game and he's done all of that while maintaining one of the league's best shoe games. This week, Adebayo hit up Miami-based designer Marcus Rivero, who also goes by SolesBySir, for some Jordan 13 customs in celebration of MLK Day. The Heat big man made some noise later in the week too when he broke out the Jordan 30 Quai 54 'Cosmos.'

Bam Adebayo in a custom Jordan 13 honoring Martin Luther King Jr. USATSI

8. Derrick Jones Jr. (Last Week: NR)

You'll be able to catch Heat high-flyer Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA's Dunk Contest next month, but in the meantime, you'll continue to see his name in our Sneaker King Power Rankings. Now you know things are getting serious when Jones Jr. starts to break out the custom kicks he's been keeping in his bag all season. This week's highlights include the Nike Kobe 6 'Concord' and a Miami Vice inspired pair of custom Kobe 4 kicks.

Derrick Jones Jr. in the Nike Kobe 6 'Concord.' USATSI

Derrick Jones Jr. in a custom Nike Kobe 4. USATSI

7. Zion Williamson (Last Week: NR)

While most onlookers waited patiently to see what Zion Williamson would look like once he finally touched an NBA court, some of us were just as equally excited to see what kicks he laced up when he did so. Williamson made his debut this week and laced up a Jordan 34 PE inspired by the swamps of New Orleans. The dark green shoes featured faux gator accents and had the words 'Bayou Boys' on the back heels. All eyes will remain on Zion moving forward, so do yourself a favor and watch out for his shoe game, too.

Zion Williamson made his NBA debut in a Jordan 34 PE. USATSI

Jazz guard Mike Conley continues to show off an insane reserve of player exclusive Jordan kicks this season. Conley makes frequent use of the Jordan's latest basketball shoe - the Jordan 34. This week, Conley continued to remind us that he gets access to the finest things Jordan Brand has to offer. Keep scrolling for the player exclusive kicks.

Mike Conley wearing a Jordan 34 PE. USATSI

Mike Conley in another Jordan 34 PE. Getty

76ers forward Tobias Harris is one of the NBA's biggest ambassadors of the Nike Kobe line. He only hoops in Kobe sneakers and frequently breaks out rare gems that keep the sneaker community buzzing. This week's highlights include the Nike Kobe 5 'Varsity Royal' and the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Undefeated 'Suns.'

Tobias Harris in the Nike Kobe 5 'Varsity Royal.' USATSI

The NBA sneaker world can rejoice now that Nets guard Kyrie Irving is back on the court for good. Irving is already on his sixth signature shoe with Nike and his line has not disappointed at all. This week, Irving has continued to show off his rotations of Nike Kyrie 6 Player Exclusive colorways. Do yourself a favor and check them out below.

Kyrie Irving wearing a Nike Kyrie 6 PE. USATSI

Grizzlies star rookie Ja Morant could be on the fast track to landing his own signature sneaker line if he continues to dazzle on the court every night. He has star power written all over him and that's why Nike pegged him to be the player to debut its brand new Nike Adapt BB 2.0, the latest self-lacing basketball shoe on the market. That's a big deal and should let you know just how highly Nike thinks of Morant.

Ja Morant debuts the Nike Adapt BB 2.0. USATSI

Ja Morant in the Nike Kyrie 6 'Enlightenment.' Getty

LeBron James is having his best sneaker season in recent memory and we'll continue to highlight that so long as The King continues to put on a shoe show on a nightly basis. This week was big for James because he likes to show out whenever he's in New York and he did just that. He broke out the Nike LeBron 6 'Big Apple' against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden before switching into the Nike LeBron 17 'Infrared.'Against the Nets in Brooklyn, James laced up a Nike LeBron 17 PE that gave off heavy 'Dunkman' vibes, a colorway that regularly makes its way to all of his signature kicks.

LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 6 'Big Apple.' USATSI

LeBron James wearing the Nike LeBron 17 'Infrared.' USATSI

LeBron James rocking a Nike LeBron 17 PE. USATSI

1. P.J. Tucker (Last Week: 1)

The NBA's undisputed Sneaker King was at it again this week. P.J. Tucker continues to distance himself from all other Sneaker King contenders in incredible fashion. Tucker likes to attack themes when it comes to his sneaker selection. When the Rockets faced off against the Lakers, he rotated between three sneakers that all had ties back to the Lakers. First, he started with a super rare Jordan 3 'Kobe Bryant' PE that can be flipped if you need to buy a nice used car. He then laced up the Nike Kobe 5 '5 Rings' and finally made it to the Nike Kobe 4 'Fade To Black.' It just isn't even fair. We've said it before and we'll say it again: Tucker is the Wilt Chamberlain of the sneaker game, just putting up otherworldly performances like it's nothing.

P.J. Tucker wearing the Nike Kobe 5 '5 Rings.' USATSI

P.J. Tucker in the beyond rare Jordan 3 'Kobe Bryant' PE. Getty

P.J. Tucker wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 'Yellow Lobster.' Getty

