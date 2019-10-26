NBA Sneaker Watch: Offseason additions, established core close to bringing Heat swag levels back to glory days

After a busy offseason of additions, the Miami Heat feels like they're one step closer to regaining position among the NBA's elite. One step closer to being welcomed back as one of the league's most envied teams. One step closer to once again being the team with all the swag that outsiders hate and fans embrace.

There was a foundation of style, creativity and versatility already in place. Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. are fan favorites and established themselves as some of the NBA's biggest sneakerheads. Justise Winslow looks like a new man wearing Nike's on the court for the first time in professional career.

These three are young, energetic and have enough juice to make anyone buy in. But, seemingly, with every single addition the Heat made this offseason they tried to add another layer of swag and confidence.

Enter Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Meyers Leonard and Kendrick Nunn.

Mission accomplished.

Some of those names you'll recognize faster than others, but make no mistake they all bring a different flavor to a team that's overflowing with flair.

Let's set the scene: It's opening night against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Heat announces Butler, an established Jordan Brand athlete with countless sneaker accomplishments to his name, won't play for personal reasons. He was Miami's prized offseason addition. He's supposed to set the tone on the court and provide that edge. For at least one game, they didn't need him. Maybe he already rubbed off during the 3:30 a.m. offseason workouts and throughout the preseason.

The rest of the squad was ready.

Winslow laced up the Nike Kyrie 1 'Deceptive Red,' Nunn broke out the Jordan 10 'Chicago,' Herro played in a pair of Nike PG 3's he designed himself, Leonard laced up the Nike LeBron 17 'Future Air,' Adebayo wore the Nike Kyrie 3 'Bruce Lee' and Jones Jr. broke out the Nike Kyrie 1 'Opening Night.'

That's a lot of heat. It's a lot of style. It's something you can't teach. You either have it or you don't. And it was just the beginning. Jones didn't settle for the intricate approach to opening night with kicks dedicated to that event. No, he switched into the Nike KD 4 'Easter' after halftime.

"It was the very first time I wore them so I needed to switch," Jones said. "It always depends on how my feet feel."

Jones swears he doesn't put as much effort into coordinating his shoes as it may seem. He puts his trust into Ryan, one of the team's equipment managers, to lay out a plan on which shoes he'll wear and when.

How does the duo sift through the countless pairs in his collection?

"These are his words, not mine," Jones says laughing as the equipment manager starts to break down his philosophy.

It works like this: They pair the best from the Nike Kobe Bryant line and the Kevin Durant line together, sprinkle in some of Kyrie Irving's best from Nike. The final step is when they add the best from Nike's LeBron line and, of course, Jordan Brand's best kicks -- they call this batch The King and The GOAT. "LeBron's the king and M.J.'s the GOAT," Jones chimes in.

"Airplane Mode" is a legit contender for this season's NBA Sneaker King crown. He laid the groundwork last season as one of the league's most versatile sneakerheads. But as players around the league continue to get more comfortable with the liberal guidelines to on-court footwear, it won't be easy to duplicate last year's success. Jones will have to hit a new level.

Does Jones have a plan in place to top last season?

He has an answer lined up. He's about to break it all down.

"He's not topping me when it comes to Jordan 1's," Leonard, who is locker neighbors with Jones, interjects.

Asked @TheRea1DJones whether he has a plan in place to top the kicks he wore last season and before he could answer @MeyersLeonard interjects.



Just watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/oM7aCk1P3j — Ruben Palacios (@rubenp24_) October 24, 2019

"I told the camera already you got the Jordan 1's … for now," Jones claps back.

It's that type of energy and confidence when it comes to their style that seems contagious with the Heat right now. After seven seasons with the Trail Blazers, Leonard is fitting in seamlessly in Miami.

Leonard has been loyally wearing LeBron kicks for three years now and his collection is something to envy. He says his stash of LeBron 16's runs over 20 different colorways deep. Now he's shifted his sights to the brand new LeBron 17 -- his locker is already stocked with the three colorways that have dropped in the last month.

Leonard is partial to a couple of the LeBron 17 colorways so far, making it hard to pick an overwhelming favorite.

"They're all unique. It would have to be between the 'Future Air' and the black pair, those are the 'Man In The Arena,' and that's just a dope quote," Leonard said.

And look @MeyersLeonard backed up his talk with a locker STUFFED of LeBron HEAT. See for ya self. pic.twitter.com/hdtnbrwBYE — Ruben Palacios (@rubenp24_) October 24, 2019

Adebayo, now in his third NBA season, is primed to establish himself as a double-double machine. Last season, his shoe game was regularly among the league's best and he used his platform and kicks to spread positivity. He returned just as hungry and motivated to keep that going this year, breaking out the rare Nike Kyrie 3 Bruce Lee.

"I got these over the summer. It's the home opener, so I had to come out with a little bit of heat," Adebayo said.

He's confident there won't be any drop-off in swag this season. He's confident his teammates will bring that same energy, too.

"We're going to be up there again, we bring that flavor," Adebayo said.

Butler wasn't there for Game 1, but you could almost feel his energy. It's scary to think once he and the rest of this squad come together that they'll be one step closer to being on the map again. Butler will make it that much easier for this team on the court, he'll also help when it comes to that Miami swag.

And it doesn't hurt that he has a ton of pull at Jordan Brand.

"It's easier now for Jordan's now that Jimmy's around," Jones said.