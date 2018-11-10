NBA SportsLine projections: 76ers should crack 50 wins after Jimmy Butler trade; Wolves' playoff chances take plunge

The 2018-19 NBA season has been off to an entertaining start, and now that we're nearly a month in, it's time to take stock of the league and see where things are heading. SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the numbers to give us some updated projections on where teams will finish this season.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

The Timberwolves obviously took a big hit with the Jimmy Butler trade as their chances to make the postseason go from 31.0 percent with Butler down to 15.7 after the deal. It's possible that Minnesota could still make a playoff push, but just a 15 percent chance of that happening certainly makes sense.

The Warriors have looked completely dominant early in the season, and as a result, their title odds have shot way up. They were big favorites even before the season, with SportsLine giving them a 40 percent chance to win the title. Now? The Warriors' chances for a three-peat have spiked to over 68 percent. It's hard to argue with that given how well they're playing, especially considering they're still yet to add DeMarcus Cousins to the mix.

The data is back in on the Trail Blazers. Prior to the season, SportsLine's projections saw the Blazers as one of the teams getting squeezed out of the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference. Not so anymore, as they now have a nearly 98 percent chance of making the postseason again.

A slow start for the Lakers does not seem to be affecting how the projections view them. While their win total projection has slipped a bit, they're still seen as having a greater than 90 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: