NBA SportsLine projections: Celtics, not Raptors, own best odds to win East; Warriors remain clear title favorites

The 2018-19 NBA season has been off to quite the interesting start due to injuries to key players, drama in locker rooms and multiple teams either greatly exceeding or failing to live up to expectations. Now that we're just about a quarter of the way through the season, we have a big enough sample size to see what teams are really about. SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the numbers to give us some updated projections on where teams will finish this season.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

The drama surrounding the Warriors has settled down a bit, and they've gotten Stephen Curry back from an 11-game absence. While they still haven't been great on the court lately, the SportsLine projections still see them as heavy title favorites. Their odds to win it all are over 40 percent, while no one else has better than a 17.3 percent chance at lifting the trophy.

The Rockets have been pretty up and down lately, but the projections are holding firm on them being the second-best team in the West. Their win projection total is still at 52, their odds to win the conference are over 25 percent, and they have a greater than 15 percent chance to win the title. Houston is back in action on Monday night when it visits the Minnesota Timberwolves (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

While the Nuggets and Clippers are currently tied for first place in the crowded West, the SportsLine data doesn't see them holding on to those top spots. In the latest projections, the Nuggets are on pace for 48.6 wins and fourth in the conference, while the Clips are projected for 47.3 wins and a fifth place finish.

Marc Gasol and Mike Conley have led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 13-9 start, which has them in sixth place in the West. However, the SportsLine data doesn't see that continuing. In fact, not only do the projections see them missing out on the playoffs, they don't even see them getting to 40 wins.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: