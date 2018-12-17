NBA SportsLine projections: Raptors projected to finish with best record; Warriors still clear title favorites

We've now passed the two-month mark of the 2018-19 NBA season, which means teams are starting to separate themselves and show us what they're really about. There's still a long way to go in this season though, and SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the numbers to give us some updated projections on where teams will finish.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

The drama surrounding the Warriors last month has settled down, they've gotten healthy and everything looks back on track. So too are their title odds, which are over 44 percent. Meanwhile, no one else even has a 20 percent chance of lifting the trophy.

The Rockets have been up and down all season, but the projections are holding firm on them being the second-best team in the West. Their win projection total is just under 50, their odds to win the conference are over 16 percent, and they have the third-best odds to win the title at 8.5 percent.

Things are extremely crowded in the Western Conference. The Clippers, for example, are projected to finish 13th in the West, which seems like it would be well out of a playoff spot. However, they're projected to win just two fewer games than the eight-place Timberwolves.

No trust in the Mavericks? Dallas has gotten out to a surprisingly strong 15-13 start this season, but the SportsLine projections do not see that keeping up. Their expected win total is just over 35, which means their projected record for the rest of the season is 20-34.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: