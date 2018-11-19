NBA SportsLine projections: Rockets, Raptors, Celtics see championship odds rise as Warriors struggle

The 2018-19 NBA season has been off to an entertaining start, and now that we're a month in, it's time to take stock of the league and see where things are heading. SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the numbers to give us some updated projections on where teams will finish this season.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

Most people believe that even with all the drama going on, the Warriors will still win the title again. The projections see that happening as well, giving the Warriors a 36.7 percent chance of achieving a threepeat -- far higher than any other team. However, that is a sharp decrease from their odds last week, which gave them a 56 percent chance of lifting the trophy again, so it's clear the drama and injuries are having a negative effect.

James Harden and Co. are back. Just a week ago, their chances to win the title were hovering at around two percent. Now, thanks to a four-game winning streak and the Warriors' dysfunction, their chances have shot up to 20 percent. Additionally, the projections see them winning over 54 games and capturing the No. 2 seed in the West.

Despite dealing Jimmy Butler, and currently sitting at 7-10, just one spot out of the bottom in the Western Conference, the projections still see some hope for the Timberwolves. The current projections give them better than a 50 percent chance to make the playoffs. That seems a little ambitious, but the bottom of the West playoff picture is looking a bit shaky, so they definitely aren't completely out of it just yet.

The data is back in on the Trail Blazers, who currently sit atop the Western Conference standings. Prior to the season, SportsLine's projections saw the Blazers as one of the teams getting squeezed out of the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference. Not so anymore, as they now have a greater than 95 percent chance of making the postseason again.

Marc Gasol and Mike Conley have led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 10-5 start, which has them tied for third in the West. However, the SportsLine data doesn't see that continuing. In fact, the projections don't even see them getting to 40 wins, and has their playoff chances at a measly 14 percent.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: