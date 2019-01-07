NBA SportsLine projections: Warriors' odds for another title increase; Raptors no longer runaway favorites to make Finals

The calendar has turned to 2019, and the NBA season is nearly at the halfway mark. There's still plenty of games to play, though, and time for teams to make moves. SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has run the simulations and crunched the numbers to give us some updated projections on where teams will finish.

Here's a look at the odds for every team to make the playoffs, win their conference and win the title.

Western Conference

A few takeaways from these projections:

The drama surrounding the Warriors early in the season has settled down, and they're mostly healthy now. That hasn't completely solved all of their problems on the court, but they've stabilized, and that has helped their championship odds to rise to nearly 50 percent. Per the SportsLine simulations, the Warriors have a 46.5 percent chance to three-peat.

The Rockets have been on fire lately, thanks to a ridiculous stretch by James Harden. And apparently, the SportsLine data believes their recent hot streak is closer to who they actually are than their early season struggles. They're up to No. 2 in the projected standings, and have an 11.4 percent chance to go to the Finals.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have the No. 1 seed in the West at the moment, but SportsLine's projections don't see that keeping up. The simulations have them finishing in third, just ahead of the Thunder and Jazz, but give them almost no chance of doing any real damage in the playoffs.

LeBron James' injury has understandably hurt the Lakers' projections. They're down to eighth place in the projected standings, and now have just a 70 percent chance to make the playoffs. So far this season, they're 1-5 without LeBron in the lineup.

Eastern Conference

A few takeaways from these projections: