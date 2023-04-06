Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Thursday. This post will be updated throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

READ: Western Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

🔒Locked into No. 1 seed

Current first-round matchup: TBD



🔒Locked into No. 2 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner

🔒Locked into No. 3 seed

Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets

🔒Locked into No. 4 seed

First-round matchup: vs. Knicks

5. New York Knicks (47-33)

🔒Locked into No. 5 seed

First-round matchup: at Cavaliers

6. Brooklyn Nets (44-36)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Magic, vs. 76ers

vs. Magic, vs. 76ers Current first-round matchup: at 76ers

at 76ers Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (42-37)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic

at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)

vs. Hawks (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched

Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-39)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. 76ers, at Celtics

vs. 76ers, at Celtics Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)

at Heat (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched

9. Toronto Raptors (40-40)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Celtics, vs. Bucks

at Celtics, vs. Bucks Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)

vs. Bulls (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched



Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (38-42)

